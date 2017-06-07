

Riverside Chamber Honors Chris Cook and Matt Irving of SystemGo IT as Young Entrepreneur of the Year Hi Tech is the place to be in business today, and SystemGo IT LLC is leading the way into the future. Their fast growth and public spirit contributed to their achieving local fame as the Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the RIverside Chamber of Commerce. Their unique approach to small business IT services includes providing a wide range or products and services to small and medium sized business that are usually only available to much larger firms. Chris Cook and Matt Irving receive Entrepreneur of the Year award RIVERSIDE, Calif. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inland Empire of California is a hotbed of entrepreneurial activity and the Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local companies, the city, and area non-profits to make Riverside a fantastic place to start a business. As one piece of that effort, the Chamber has created an annual competition to spotlight the Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The minimum requirements for entry include being 18-35 years of age, have operated a business in the city of Riverside for at least a year, and the entrant must be the owner.



The winner of the Young Entrepreneur Award for 2017 was unveiled Thursday morning, June 8 at a Riverside Chamber of Commerce event. Taking home the prize was Chris Cook and his partner, Matt Irving, of SystemGo IT, a local Information technology (IT) support company. In just four years, they have grown the business from a startup to a thriving enterprise employing nine professionals.



Virtually every small business needs help with their information technology, from smart phones and laptops to sophisticated multi-user systems that run entire cities. Thus the market for the services offered by SystemGo IT is huge, but then so is the competition. What is it about System Go IT that has set them apart from the pack, resulting in such explosive growth, and ultimately the prize for best Young Entrepreneur in Riverside?



"We offer world class business IT solutions commonly only affordable for large businesses to small and mid-sized businesses," explained Cook. "We look to provide every business with first-class service, solutions, and support.



"Chris continues: This is the core principle, but it is a huge challenge. In order to execute on that challenge, we must provide fast, friendly, expert support to companies of every size at prices they can afford. If you ask owners or IT managers of small and medium sized businesses, they will tell you that those three things rarely go hand in hand in the world of technology service providers."



There are solid reasons why Chris and Matt can consistently offer such high quality work to companies with just a few employees as they do for companies with 100 or more work stations. Matt says it is about the employees: "If your employees are motivated to achieve the vision set forth by the owners, then you are likely to see great things happen. For our team, that means investing in their continuing education, encouraging cross training, paying well, providing a full benefits package, and working hard to build a great place to work, with a lot of team barbeques and all you can eat sushi lunches."



Chris's background was as a senior engineer on the hardware side, with recognized expertise in running the entire IT infrastructure and support for small and mid-sized organizations, including computer networking, security, and end-user support.



Matt, on the other hand, has an extensive background in web, database and software development. He also bring years of experience in managing and architecting solutions in eCommerce, business solutions, and web design. Rounding out his skill set is a substantial history of senior organizational management.



While the company believes they owe their current success to providing world class IT services to small and medium sized companies, government agencies, and non-profits, they are laying out a plan for the future that includes telecom, VOIP and Cloud-based services that will give them the unique position of being a one-stop shop for all the IT needs of their clients.



Matt offers this picture: "Imagine being able to make a single phone call where you are confident that you will get excellent results and customer service for new computer hardware and software installations, training, maintenance, custom software, security, telecom, VOIP, and even build a great website. Then imagine that your IT company is responsible for every aspect of what they do for you. Our clients love this capability, and that's where we see our future growth."



The website



Contact

Randy Kirk

310-910-1848

***@gmail.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12646146/1 Randy Kirk310-910-1848 End -- The Inland Empire of California is a hotbed of entrepreneurial activity and the Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local companies, the city, and area non-profits to make Riverside a fantastic place to start a business. As one piece of that effort, the Chamber has created an annual competition to spotlight the Young Entrepreneur of the Year. The minimum requirements for entry include being 18-35 years of age, have operated a business in the city of Riverside for at least a year, and the entrant must be the owner.The winner of the Young Entrepreneur Award for 2017 was unveiled Thursday morning, June 8 at a Riverside Chamber of Commerce event. Taking home the prize was Chris Cook and his partner, Matt Irving, of SystemGo IT, a local Information technology (IT) support company. In just four years, they have grown the business from a startup to a thriving enterprise employing nine professionals.Virtually every small business needs help with their information technology, from smart phones and laptops to sophisticated multi-user systems that run entire cities. Thus the market for the services offered by SystemGo IT is huge, but then so is the competition. What is it about System Go IT that has set them apart from the pack, resulting in such explosive growth, and ultimately the prize for best Young Entrepreneur in Riverside?"Chris continues: This is the core principle, but it is a huge challenge. In order to execute on that challenge, we must provide fast, friendly, expert support to companies of every size at prices they can afford. If you ask owners or IT managers of small and medium sized businesses, they will tell you that those three things rarely go hand in hand in the world of technology service providers."There are solid reasons why Chris and Matt can consistently offer such high quality work to companies with just a few employees as they do for companies with 100 or more work stations. Matt says it is about the employees: "If your employees are motivated to achieve the vision set forth by the owners, then you are likely to see great things happen. For our team, that means investing in their continuing education, encouraging cross training, paying well, providing a full benefits package, and working hard to build a great place to work, with a lot of team barbeques and all you can eat sushi lunches."Chris's background was as a senior engineer on the hardware side, with recognized expertise in running the entire IT infrastructure and support for small and mid-sized organizations, including computer networking, security, and end-user support.Matt, on the other hand, has an extensive background in web, database and software development. He also bring years of experience in managing and architecting solutions in eCommerce, business solutions, and web design. Rounding out his skill set is a substantial history of senior organizational management.While the company believes they owe their current success to providing world class IT services to small and medium sized companies, government agencies, and non-profits, they are laying out a plan for the future that includes telecom, VOIP and Cloud-based services that will give them the unique position of being a one-stop shop for all the IT needs of their clients.Matt offers this picture: "Imagine being able to make a single phone call where you are confident that you will get excellent results and customer service for new computer hardware and software installations, training, maintenance, custom software, security, telecom, VOIP, and even build a great website. Then imagine that your IT company is responsible for every aspect of what they do for you. Our clients love this capability, and that's where we see our future growth."The website http://SystemGoIT.com provides more information on the company and its capabilities. Source : SystemGo IT LLC Email : ***@gmail.com Tags : Managed It Services , Software Development , Website Creation , Microsoft Certified , Entrepreneur Of The Year , Riverside Ca , Hi Tech business Solutions , It Solutions Industry : Accounting , Computers , Software Location : Riverside - California - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

