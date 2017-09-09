Country(s)
SCOSCHE® Reveals Essential Collection of Wireless Charging, Lightning® Audio Solutions and More for the New iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X
Scosche's lineup of Qi Wireless Charging Products, Lightning Audio Solutions and mobile accessories make charging your new iPhone in the car or at home/office fast and easy and enjoying your favorite audio tracks and products with the newest iPhones, simple.
First off is the company's new family of Qi Wireless Charging products for the car and home/office. This includes the currently available StuckUp™ Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash ($49.99 MSRP) and VentMount™ Qi Wireless Charging Universal Vent ($49.99 MSRP) Mounts. Both of these vehicles mounts provide 5 watts of wireless charging power and are Qi Certified. They work will Qi-enabled smartphones from the following manufacturers:
Coming in October, Scosche will expand its wireless charging mount line-up with the introduction of the MagicMount™ Charge family of products. MagicMount Charge combines the magnetic mounting effectiveness of the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S. (MagicMount)
SCOSCHE has also designed a variety of audio solutions specifically created for consumers who plan to purchase a new iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X or have purchased previous editions that include a Lightning connector, whether with or without the 3.5 headphone jack. These audio solutions all connect and function in conjunction with the iPhone's Lightning port. http://www.scosche.com/
* Strikeline™ Cable – 3.5mm Stereo Cable with Controls for Lightning Devices (Part # i3AAC): 3 ft. long cable instantly connects the new iPhone to a pair of headphones or car stereo that has a 3.5mm jack/auxiliary input. When commuting or on a road trip, StrikeLine Cable allows users to continue using their vehicle's audio system AUX input to play music. And listening to music on headphones with a 3.5mm jack is simple when using this new cable connected to your iPhone. Additional features include a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and activating Siri, and control buttons that allow users to play, pause, track forward, track back and adjust the volume of their music and adjust the volume of their calls. The Strikeline™ Cable is available now for $29.99 MSRP.
* StrikeLine™ Adapter – Headphone/AUX Adapter with Controls for Lightning Devices (Part # i3AAP): This iPhone 7 and beyond headphone adaptor allows you to plug your existing headphones directly into your new iPhone through the Lightning port without losing your charging ability. This enables you to still use your current wired headphones and enjoy an enhanced overall listening experience. The Adapter conveniently features built-in volume and play/pause music controls. You can also use a standard 3.5mm aux cable to connect the Adapter to speakers that have a 3.5mm input. The StrikeLine™ Adapter is available now for $39.99 MSRP.
* wcj StrikeDrive™
SCOSCHE utilized its expertise in car audio products and accessories, which began in 1980, to create the StrikeDrive™
* FREQOUT™ pro - FM Transmitter with USB Port for iOS Devices (Part # FMTD9)
For vehicles whose car audio system does not have an aux input, the FreqOut Pro is the only FM transmitter with a Digital to Analog converter for iPhone connectivity. The smart 2.1A illuminated USB port allows you to not only quickly charge your new iPhone, but also use a standard Lightning charge and sync cable to achieve a clear, crisp audio signal. You can also use the transmitter with non-Apple devices using the 3.5 mm aux cable which is included. The unit's scanFREQ™ technology finds the best transmitting frequency and the flex neck design allows for easy positioning in multiple viewing angles. The large ergonomic multifunction button can be used to control play/pause, track forward, and track back functionality. Scosche is the #1 FM Transmitter Brand in the U.S. The FreqOut Pro is available now for $59.99 MSRP.
And finally, Scosche also offers a wide array of rugged wireless portable speakers in its BoomBottle® family, MagicMount Magnetic Mounts for Mobile Devices, portable backup batteries like the PowerBank, Lightning® cables and more, all of which will work with the new iPhone 8/8 Plus and X and earlier models.
About SCOSCHE (pronounced skOHsh):
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. www.scosche.com
