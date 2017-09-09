 

SCOSCHE® Reveals Essential Collection of Wireless Charging, Lightning® Audio Solutions and More for the New iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X

Scosche's lineup of Qi Wireless Charging Products, Lightning Audio Solutions and mobile accessories make charging your new iPhone in the car or at home/office fast and easy and enjoying your favorite audio tracks and products with the newest iPhones, simple.
 
OXNARD, Calif. - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- SCOSCHE Industries (pronounced skOHsh), innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, announces an essential lineup of wireless charging, Lightning Audio and mobile accessories designed to help consumers get the most out of the new iPhone 8/8 Plus and X.

First off is the company's new family of Qi Wireless Charging products for the car and home/office. This includes the currently available StuckUp™ Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash ($49.99 MSRP) and VentMount™ Qi Wireless Charging Universal Vent ($49.99 MSRP) Mounts. Both of these vehicles mounts provide 5 watts of wireless charging power and are Qi Certified. They work will Qi-enabled smartphones from the following manufacturers: Samsung, Google, Microsoft, LG, HTC and Motorola. And now we can add the Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X to the list! These wireless charging mounts also works with Qi-enabled cases, receivers and battery covers. http://www.scosche.com/wireless-charging-universal-window... http://www.scosche.com/wireless-charging-universal-vent-m...

Coming in October, Scosche will expand its wireless charging mount line-up with the introduction of the MagicMount™ Charge family of products. MagicMount Charge combines the magnetic mounting effectiveness of the #1 Mount Brand in the U.S. (MagicMount) with the latest Qi 15W wireless charging technology to allow you to mount and charge Qi-enabled smartphones, cases, receivers, transmitters and battery covers without the need to connect your device to the charger via a USB charge and sync cable. http://www.scosche.com/collections/magic-mount-charge

SCOSCHE has also designed a variety of audio solutions specifically created for consumers who plan to purchase a new iPhone 8, 8 Plus or X or have purchased previous editions that include a Lightning connector, whether with or without the 3.5 headphone jack. These audio solutions all connect and function in conjunction with the iPhone's Lightning port. http://www.scosche.com/collections/iphone-8-accessories

* Strikeline™ Cable – 3.5mm Stereo Cable with Controls for Lightning Devices (Part # i3AAC): 3 ft. long cable instantly connects the new iPhone to a pair of headphones or car stereo that has a 3.5mm jack/auxiliary input. When commuting or on a road trip, StrikeLine Cable allows users to continue using their vehicle's audio system AUX input to play music. And listening to music on headphones with a 3.5mm jack is simple when using this new cable connected to your iPhone. Additional features include a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and activating Siri, and control buttons that allow users to play, pause, track forward, track back and adjust the volume of their music and adjust the volume of their calls. The Strikeline™ Cable is available now for $29.99 MSRP.

* StrikeLine™ Adapter – Headphone/AUX Adapter with Controls for Lightning Devices (Part # i3AAP): This iPhone 7 and beyond headphone adaptor allows you to plug your existing headphones directly into your new iPhone through the Lightning port without losing your charging ability. This enables you to still use your current wired headphones and enjoy an enhanced overall listening experience. The Adapter conveniently features built-in volume and play/pause music controls. You can also use a standard 3.5mm aux cable to connect the Adapter to speakers that have a 3.5mm input. The StrikeLine™ Adapter is available now for $39.99 MSRP.

* wcj StrikeDrive™ Converter Kit-Car AUX-In Audio Converter for Lightning Devices (Part# USBCA)
SCOSCHE utilized its expertise in car audio products and accessories, which began in 1980, to create the StrikeDrive™ Converter Kit. Use your existing Lightning charge & sync cable to connect your new iPhone to the converter's USB port. Connect the 3.5mm cable provided in the kit to the converter and to your vehicle's audio system AUX input. The Digital to Analog converter will convert the audio signal from the iPhone and route the signal through the converter's auxiliary 3.5mm connector. This provides the path necessary for the clear, crisp output audio signal to reach your vehicle's audio system. The low-profile car kit is powered through any 12v power socket in your vehicle. The low-profile device's illuminated USB port permits the easy connection of a Lightning USB charge & sync cable even in the dark. And by the way, it will charge you iPhone too! The award-winning StrikeDrive™ Converter Kit is available now for $29.99 MSRP.

* FREQOUT™ pro - FM Transmitter with USB Port for iOS Devices (Part # FMTD9)
For vehicles whose car audio system does not have an aux input, the FreqOut Pro is the only FM transmitter with a Digital to Analog converter for iPhone connectivity. The smart 2.1A illuminated USB port allows you to not only quickly charge your new iPhone, but also use a standard Lightning charge and sync cable to achieve a clear, crisp audio signal. You can also use the transmitter with non-Apple devices using the 3.5 mm aux cable which is included. The unit's scanFREQ™ technology finds the best transmitting frequency and the flex neck design allows for easy positioning in multiple viewing angles. The large ergonomic multifunction button can be used to control play/pause, track forward, and track back functionality. Scosche is the #1 FM Transmitter Brand in the U.S. The FreqOut Pro is available now for $59.99 MSRP.

And finally, Scosche also offers a wide array of rugged wireless portable speakers in its BoomBottle® family, MagicMount Magnetic Mounts for Mobile Devices, portable backup batteries like the PowerBank, Lightning® cables and more, all of which will work with the new iPhone 8/8 Plus and X and earlier models.

Follow @SCOSCHE on Twitter, Facebook, GOOGLE+, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn for the latest news on all of the company's award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And also visit our company Press Room and the company BLOG.

About SCOSCHE (pronounced skOHsh):

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. www.scosche.com

