Country(s)
Industry News
Scosche® Honored for Second Year Running With Prestigious TWICE VIP (Very Important Product) Award
The company's StrikeDrive™ Converter – Car AUX-In Audio Converter for Lightning Devices Chosen as VIP Winner
The annual TWICE VIP Awards give consumer tech/electronics retailers and distributors the chance to honor products with the potential to make the biggest difference in their businesses. Voted on by the retailers and distributors, the TWICE VIPs are based on product features, product design and value to consumers. The StrikeDrive Converter was selected best from an extensive variety of competing premium products in the Cables category.
"We're deeply gratified to be honored for the second year in a row with a TWICE VIP Award," said Chris Cowles, director of marketing at Scosche. "This affirms SCOSCHE's ongoing commitment to delivering product innovation, performance, quality and value to both retailers/distributors and consumers. It is further validation of the company's 37 years of leadership in providing technology and innovation to the consumer technology and car audio marketplaces."
While it looks like a mobile device charger used in vehicles, looks can be deceiving. The multi-purpose StrikeDrive Converter, which was designed to address issues resulting from the removal of the headphone jack in iPhone 7 models, is much more than a charger. It actually enables the user to use their existing iPhone charge and sync cable to send a clear and crisp audio signal, converting the audio passing through iPhone's Lightning connection and moving that signal through the charger's auxiliary 3.5mm cable back to a vehicle's audio aux input. The result is that one can now enjoy their favorite music and other audio from their iPhone. The audio converter is powered through a vehicle's 12v power socket. The StrikeDrive Converter also works with earlier model iPhones equipped with a Lightning port and is compatible with Android devices.
On the device charging front, the USB port on the StrikeDrive Converter charges Lightning-based devices with a 10W, 2.1 Amp charge, ensuring the fastest, safest charge possible.
The StrikeDrive™
Follow @SCOSCHE on Twitter, Facebook, GOOGLE+, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube for the latest news on all of the company's award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And check out the Scosche Blog for informative articles on emerging technologies, as well as our products.
About SCOSCHE:
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation
Contact
Chris Cowles
Director of Marketing
***@scosche.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse