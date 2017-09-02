Country(s)
Scosche® Unveils New VentMount™ Qi Wireless Charging Universal Vent Mount
It's the second in the company's new lineup of Qi wireless charging products, joining the previously announced StuckUp™ Qi Wireless Charging Universal Window/Dash Mount, designed to meet the device charging needs of smartphone users in this expanding technology segment.
"The new VentMount Qi Wireless Charging Universal Vent Mount is the second entry in our new line of wireless charging products. It enables consumers to enjoy the benefits of the wireless charging experience in their vehicles," said Chris Cowles, director of marketing at Scosche. "The consumer simply secures their Qi-enabled smartphone in the adjustable mount to charge the device without having to deal with charge and sync cables each time they need to charge. And this wireless charging mount is Qi Certified by the Wireless Power Consortium ensuring that the product has gone through rigorous testing for both safety and device interoperability/
VentMount Qi Wireless Charging Universal Vent Mount includes some important safety features as well, like built-in Foreign Object Detection. This helps to reduce possible damage to a Qi-enabled device and the risk of injury from overheating should an object be placed in between the mobile device's receiver coil and the charger's transmission coil.
The VentMount Qi securely clips on to virtually any type of vehicle air vent and the cradle for this wireless charging mount expands up to 3.5 inches wide, making this the perfect mount/charger for most Qi-enabled smartphones. With the mount's swiveling cradle, you can position your device at virtually any angle for optimal viewing of essential apps, such as your navigation and sig alerts. It makes for a versatile travel accessory as well for use in rental vehicles.
VentMount Qi Wireless Charging Universal Vent Mount is compatible with Qi-enabled smartphones from the following manufacturers:
VentMount Qi Wireless Charging Universal Vent Mount (Part Number: VQM) is available now at scosche.com for $49.99 MSRP.
About SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh):
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. www.scosche.com
