SCOSCHE® Introduces the New HUDSP - Smartphone Display for HUD, Navigation and Other Apps
Brings Enhanced Driving Safety to the Dash for use with Smartphone HUD,
Navigation and other Smartphone-based HUD-compatible Applications
"Taking our eyes off the road – even for a couple of seconds – can have serious consequences,"
SELECT KEY FEATURES OF THE HUDSP:
· Custom-treated, reflective Plexiglass screen provides a clear, crisp view of information day or night
· Non-slip platform mat provides surface stability for your smartphone even on bumpy roads
· 360-degree base rotation and 30-degree screen tilt adjustment range provides maximum viewing versatility.
HUDSP Smartphone Display for HUD, Navigation and Other Apps (Part Number: HUDSP) is available now at scosche.com for $24.99 MSRP.
About SCOSCHE:
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.
Contact
Chris Cowles
Director of Marketing
***@scosche.com
