 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

SCOSCHE® Introduces the New HUDSP - Smartphone Display for HUD, Navigation and Other Apps

Brings Enhanced Driving Safety to the Dash for use with Smartphone HUD,
Navigation and other Smartphone-based HUD-compatible Applications
 
1 2
HUDSP-day5
HUDSP-day5
OXNARD, Calif. - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- SCOSCHE® (pronounced skōsh) Industries, innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, has announced the availability of the new HUDSP - Smartphone Display for HUD, Navigation and Other Apps. The product turns your smartphone into a HUD (heads-up display). It is designed to enable drivers to easily see HUD-compatible smartphone app based navigation and other important driving information by reflecting that information upwards from the smartphone to the unit's plexiglass screen. This innovative product is the latest addition to Scosche's recently introduced new line of SAFETECH products, products designed to promote a smarter, safer driving experience.

"Taking our eyes off the road – even for a couple of seconds – can have serious consequences," said Chris Cowles, Director of Marketing at Scosche. "The HUDSP is a compact convenient universal vehicle accessory that can aid in creating safer driving experiences. It's highly adjustable for optimal viewing and the custom-treated reflective Plexiglass® display provides a clear picture of essential information day or night."

SELECT KEY FEATURES OF THE HUDSP:

·         Custom-treated, reflective Plexiglass screen provides a clear, crisp view of information day or night

·         Non-slip platform mat provides surface stability for your smartphone even on bumpy roads

·         360-degree base rotation and 30-degree screen tilt adjustment range provides maximum viewing versatility.

HUDSP Smartphone Display for HUD, Navigation and Other Apps (Part Number: HUDSP) is available now at scosche.com for $24.99 MSRP.

Follow @SCOSCHE on Twitter, Facebook, GOOGLE+, Instagram, Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.com/scosche/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/scosche-industries-inc-) and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/scosche) for the latest news on all of the company's award-winning consumer tech and car audio products and accessories. And check out the Scosche Blog (http://www.scosche.com/blog/) for informative articles on emerging technologies, as well as our products.

About SCOSCHE:

Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation.

End
SCOSCHE Industries News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share