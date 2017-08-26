Country(s)
Industry News
Scosche® Joins Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts Donating Both Products and Money to Assist Storm Victims
Donations will help to get and keep storm victims connected.
OXNARD, Calif. - Sept. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- SCOSCHE Industries, California-based innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, is teaming up with greater Houston area faith-based organizations to provide and distribute 20,000 units of the company's back-up batteries, chargers and cables to those impacted by the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Scosche representative Hector Mena of Momentum Marketing in Katy, TX is facilitating and coordinating the company's donation efforts working in conjunction with a coalition of local partners including Parkway Fellowship and the Wilcrest Baptist Church, a member of the United Baptist Association. Through their combined efforts, Scosche products will be added to the hurricane relief aid packages being assembled and distributed to those in need, including those temporarily housed at the George R. Brown Convention Center, serving as one of the area's disaster relief centers.
During times of disaster and the extended aftermath to recovery, it is important for those impacted by such events to have access to information and to be able to communicate with family and friends both in the disaster area and outside of it. Having items like portable back up batteries, chargers and cables will provide support to those in need allowing them to keep their phones, tablets and other essential devices charged, so they can stay tuned and updated with the latest local conditions and relief information, while also staying in touch with loved ones.
"We are grateful to be able to join forces with hundreds of other companies and organizations across the nation in providing a level of assistance to the many victims of this devastating storm. Our heart-felt hopes and prayers go out to each of you, along with the many courageous emergency responders and volunteers working around the clock to save lives and to bring a measure of relief and recovery to the tens of thousands affected," stated Vince Alves, Executive Vice President at Scosche.
About SCOSCHE:
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. www.scosche.com
Contact
Chris Cowles
Director of Marketing, Scosche
***@scosche.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse