Scosche® Introduces The Vehicle Emergency Kit Essential, PowerUp™ 300 and 700 Car Jumpers/Powerbanks
These versatile new products provide a quick, convenient, safe solution and peace of mind when a dead battery situation occurs.
"Unlike bulky, portable jump starter/power packs and regular jumper cables, both the PowerUp 300 and the PowerUp 700 are remarkably lightweight and compact," said Chris Cowles, director of marketing at Scosche. "In fact, they're so slim and portable they can easily be stored in your glove box, center console or trunk or even in a backpack or survival kit! They are packed with advanced safety features starting with their spark-free design. But their real benefit is peace of mind. No one wants to be stuck waiting for roadside assistance to arrive or be dependent upon strangers for help. That's why a vehicle's emergency kit is incomplete without a Scosche PowerUp.
The PowerUp 300 and 700 ensure maximum peace of mind with a spark-free design and 6-point safety protection system. The system protects the user, while also protecting the vehicle and the jump starter itself, from:
· Overheating
· Overcurrent
· Overcharging
· Over discharging
· Short circuits
· Reverse connection issues.
PowerUps provide ample starting power for a wide range of vehicles:
· The PowerUp 300 has a 5,400 mAh battery with peak current of 300A, delivering enough power to quickly jumpstart a wide array of vehicles (4 to 6 cylinder engines up to 3.5 liters).
· The PowerUp 700 has a 15,000 mAh battery with peak current of 700A, delivering enough power to quickly jumpstart a wide range of vehicles (up to 10 cylinder engines). And the 700 is backwards compatible so it can also be used on vehicles with smaller engines.
PowerUps are great for cars, trucks, boats, ATV/UTVs and more.
Users can charge their smartphone, tablet or other portable devices:
· The PowerUp 300 has a 5V USB port to charge a single device.
· The PowerUp 700 has dual USB ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously.
Multi-Mode, Super-Bright LED Light: The PowerUp 300 and 700 both feature light/strobe/
Super Dependable, Long Life: The PowerUP 300 and PowerUp 700 can hold a charge for up to six months, ensuring that users can count on having the power they need, when they need it.
PowerUp 300 (Part # PBJ300-1) and PowerUp 700 (Part # PBJ700-
About SCOSCHE:
Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products - committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. www.scosche.com
