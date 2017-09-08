News By Tag
Navigator Gas trusts SOFTimpact for delivering KPI Consulting services
The purpose of the project is to act as a pilot for the identification and implementation of KPIs in the company, both within the commercial operations department itself, but also across other departments such as Chartering and Accounting.
The two parties will work together to come up with a set of balanced and well defined KPIs for commercial operations covering disjunct aspects. The role of SOFTimpact is to act as facilitator in order to structure the expert knowledge available at Navigator Gas and apply it to the KPI philosophy.
"We are pleased that Navigator Gas has chosen us to be its consulting partner for the implementation of KPIs within the company. This appointment demonstrates SOFTimpact's growing status and is a clear endorsement of our maritime consulting abilities. wcj We remain committed to providing prompt, efficient and specialist services to our valued customers worldwide and look forward to supporting Navigator Gas in this important project" said George Michail, Senior Maritime Applications Consultant at SOFTimpact.
About SOFTimpact
SOFTimpact Ltd. is a leading Maritime IT solutions provider based in Cyprus for over 19 years. The firms CYBERimpact product line helps shipping to secure their data by combining consultancy, technology and education.
About Navigator Gas
A global leader in seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. They play a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain. Their sophisticated vessels provide an efficient and reliable floating pipe line connecting producers and end users. They seek to build strong, long-term partnerships with their clients based on mutual trust, their deep technical expertise and modern, versatile fleet.
(https://www.navigatorgas.com)
Contact
SOFTimpact Ltd
George Michail
***@soft-impact.com
