 
News By Tag
* Kpi
* Consulting
* Maritime
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* limassol
  limassol
  Cyprus
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Navigator Gas trusts SOFTimpact for delivering KPI Consulting services

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kpi
* Consulting
* Maritime

Industry:
* Shipping

Location:
* limassol - limassol - Cyprus

LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Sept. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Navigator Gas one of the global leaders in seaborne transportation of liquefied gases with the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers has chosen SOFTimpact to identify and implement KPIs across company departments.

The purpose of the project is to act as a pilot for the identification and implementation of KPIs in the company, both within the commercial operations department itself, but also across other departments such as Chartering and Accounting.

The two parties will work together to come up with a set of balanced and well defined KPIs for commercial operations covering disjunct aspects. The role of SOFTimpact is to act as facilitator in order to structure the expert knowledge available at Navigator Gas and apply it to the KPI philosophy.

"We are pleased that Navigator Gas has chosen us to be its consulting partner for the implementation of KPIs within the company. This appointment demonstrates SOFTimpact's growing status and is a clear endorsement of our maritime consulting abilities. wcj We remain committed to providing prompt, efficient and specialist services to our valued customers worldwide and look forward to supporting Navigator Gas in this important project" said George Michail, Senior Maritime Applications Consultant at SOFTimpact.

About SOFTimpact

SOFTimpact Ltd. is a leading Maritime IT solutions provider based in Cyprus for over 19 years. The firms CYBERimpact product line helps shipping to secure their data by combining consultancy, technology and education.

SOFTimpact (http://www.soft-impact.com/) is completely dedicated to implementing Innovative IT solutions anywhere in the world. The company specializes in products like Payroll, Crewing, KPI and Cybersecurity for Martime and works with associations such as BIMCO, Intermanager and the Nautical Institute.

About Navigator Gas

A global leader in seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. They play a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain. Their sophisticated vessels provide an efficient and reliable floating pipe line connecting producers and end users. They seek to build strong, long-term partnerships with their clients based on mutual trust, their deep technical expertise and modern, versatile fleet.

(https://www.navigatorgas.com)

Contact
SOFTimpact Ltd
George Michail
***@soft-impact.com
End
Source:SOFTimpact
Email:***@soft-impact.com
Tags:Kpi, Consulting, Maritime
Industry:Shipping
Location:limassol - limassol - Cyprus
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SOFTimpact Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share