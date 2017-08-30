 
MSC chooses SOFTimpact to deliver Maritime Cybersecurity training

 
 
LIMASSOL, Cyprus - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- MSC one of the world's largest container shipping companies has chosen SOFTimpact to deliver Cybersecurity training to 160 staff based in Cyprus.

SOFTimpact will start delivering training sessions of its highly popular End User Awareness course in mid-September.

Each session runs for 4hrs and educates participants on the cyber threats impacting on maritime operations. The course is delivered in an interactive format, with open discussions, memory retention games and live demonstrations of hacking against popular business technologies.

At the end of the course, participants go away with a fundamental understanding of the threats, how to identify scams, consider how to improve business processes to combat cyber-attacks and think "cyber safety".

Lee Williamson, Senior Consultant Maritime Cyber Security stated "Cyber Security has many parts to it, which all need to be worked on to achieve cyber maturity within a company. Many focus too much on the technology for the solution, but there is no black box with flashing lights to fix this. Only by combining training, technology, reviewing business processes for gaps and then implementing the correct policies can a company hope to reduce its cyber risk level. MSC has been smart in realizing this and taking the step to ensure the "human element" is dealt with and I look forward to meeting and training their team here in Cyprus.

About SOFTimpact

SOFTimpact Ltd. is a leading Maritime IT solutions provider based in Cyprus for over 19 years. The firms CYBERimpact product line helps shipping to secure their data by combining consultancy, technology and education. SOFTimpact (http://www.soft-impact.com/) is completely dedicated to implementing Innovative IT solutions anywhere in the world. The company specializes in products like Payroll, Crewing, KPI and Cybersecurity for Martime and works with associations such as BIMCO, Intermanager and the Nautical Institute.

About MSC

MSC are a privately owned global organisation operating a network of over 480 offices in 155 countries, employing a team of over 70,000 dedicated individuals.

They have an established fleet of 490 container vessels with an intake capacity of circa 3.1 million TEU. With global sailing schedules covering 200 routes, calling at 500 ports, allowing them to deliver cargo almost anywhere in the world. (https://www.msc.com)
Source:SOFTimpact Ltd
Email:***@soft-impact.com
