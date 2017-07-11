 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

SOFTimpact and Lemur Maritime sign strategic partnership to deliver Maritime Cybersecurity in Greece

 
 
LIMASSOL, Cyprus - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- SOFTimpact LTD a leading Maritime IT solutions specialist has today signed a strategic partnership agreement with Lemur Maritime based in Piraeus, Greece, to deliver cybersecurity solutions to the Greek shipping sector.

SOFTimpact and Lemur will work together with their customers to address the "Cyber Threats" being faced on a daily basis. Services will include, Risk Assessments, Cyber Defence Planning, Phishing simulation, Penetration testing and Cyber education.

Oil tanker managers and owners will be pleased to hear that the partnership will also help them address the newly introduced element 13 and cybersecurity related KPIs in TMSA 3.

Markus Schmitz, Managing Director SOFTimpact stated " With Greece being a short hop across the water and having the majority of our workforce being Greek speaking, this partnership will allow those companies in Greece struggling to understand and address the cyber threats access to our services already delivered internationally for some time.We look forward to a positive partnership with Lemur"

Kostas Sismanidis, Managing Director Lemur stated " We believe implementing Maritime Cyber Risk Management through ISPS, ISM and TMSA Element 13 requires strategic partnerships, that have contributed to the final text of the recently issued guidelines by BIMCO. SOFTimpact add value to our Cyber Risk Approach and we are now able to offer a holistic effective and efficient solution to our Greek Customers.


About SOFTimpact

SOFTimpact Ltd. is a leading Maritime IT solutions provider based in Cyprus for over 19 years. The firms CYBERimpact product line helps shipping to secure their data by combining consultancy, technology and education. SOFTimpact (http://www.soft-impact.com/) is completely dedicated to implementing Innovative IT solutions for the Maritime industry worldwide. The company specializes in products like Payroll, Crewing, KPI and Cybersecurity for Maritime and works with associations such as BIMCO, Intermanager and the Nautical Institute.

About Lemur

Lemur is a newly established Maritime Management Services Company (http://www.lemur-maritime.com) based in Piraeus. The company specializes in delivering Maritime Educational Modules, Performance Measurement based on Tolerance and Preparedness Indexes, SMS Effectiveness Measurement and Management Audit Services. Our portfolio of services and products is expanding to e-Navigation Products including Chartroom Management, e-Learning, and Email solutions.

Media Contact
Lee Williamson
***@soft-impact.com
Source:SOFTimpact Ltd
Email:***@soft-impact.com
Tags:Cybersecurity, Martitime, Greece
Industry:Shipping
Location:limassol - limassol - Cyprus
Subject:Partnerships
