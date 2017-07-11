News By Tag
SOFTimpact and Lemur Maritime sign strategic partnership to deliver Maritime Cybersecurity in Greece
SOFTimpact and Lemur will work together with their customers to address the "Cyber Threats" being faced on a daily basis. Services will include, Risk Assessments, Cyber Defence Planning, Phishing simulation, Penetration testing and Cyber education.
Oil tanker managers and owners will be pleased to hear that the partnership will also help them address the newly introduced element 13 and cybersecurity related KPIs in TMSA 3.
Markus Schmitz, Managing Director SOFTimpact stated " With Greece being a short hop across the water and having the majority of our workforce being Greek speaking, this partnership will allow those companies in Greece struggling to understand and address the cyber threats access to our services already delivered internationally for some time.We look forward to a positive partnership with Lemur"
Kostas Sismanidis, Managing Director Lemur stated " We believe implementing Maritime Cyber Risk Management through ISPS, ISM and TMSA Element 13 requires strategic partnerships, that have contributed to the final text of the recently issued guidelines by BIMCO. SOFTimpact add value to our Cyber Risk Approach and we are now able to offer a holistic effective and efficient solution to our Greek Customers.
About SOFTimpact
SOFTimpact Ltd. is a leading Maritime IT solutions provider based in Cyprus for over 19 years. The firms CYBERimpact product line helps shipping to secure their data by combining consultancy, technology and education. SOFTimpact (http://www.soft-
About Lemur
Lemur is a newly established Maritime Management Services Company (http://www.lemur-
Media Contact
Lee Williamson
***@soft-impact.com
