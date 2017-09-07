News By Tag
BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Named as a 'Key Innovator' in a MarketsandMarkets Data Science Report
Report Title: 'Data Science Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2021'
In the data science platforms market, BRIDGEi2i offers a number of products catering to different business functions such as marketing, sales, risk management, operations, and HR.
The data science platform market is estimated to grow from USD 19.58 Billion in 2016 to USD 101.37 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 38.9%.
Enterprises are focusing on methods enabling the simpler use of data to drive their business and advancement in big data technologies, and these are the key driving forces of the data science platform market.
Some of the key highlights of the research include:
- The logistics business function is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
- The on-demand deployment model will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
- North America is expected to dominate the data science platform market during the forecast period
MarketsandMarkets subscribers can access the report here:
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
About BRIDGEi2i: http://www.BRIDGEi2i.com
BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling data-driven business transformation in enterprises by leveraging advanced analytics, domain expertise, and AI-powered technology accelerators. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes.
Contact
Venkat Subramanian (VP - Marketing)
BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions
***@bridgei2i.com
