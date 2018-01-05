BRIDGEi2i Ranked in Fastest Growing Technology Company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 APAC 2017

Spread the Word

-- BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions today announced that it ranked Number 249 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2017, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions grew 206 percent during this period.BRIDGEi2i CEO Prithvijit Roy said, "Businesses take the digital route to continually optimize their operations, improve customer experience, and explore new digital business models. We at BRIDGEi2i bring together, the analytics prowess and AI powered technology accelerators to enable digital transformation."He added, "This recognition is a validation for BRIDGEi2i's consistent focus, dedication and efforts towards consistently delivering value to our clients in APAC and across the globe.""Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology fsbdt industry," said Toshifumi Kusunoki, DTTL Leader, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific program. "We congratulate BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions on being one of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the region."In addition to ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, BRIDGEi2i ranked 15 on Deloitte Technology Fast50 India 2017, which is a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology firms in India.BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling data-driven business transformation in enterprises by leveraging advanced analytics, domain expertise, and AI-powered technology accelerators. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems, and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.The Technology Fast 500™ list is compiled from the Deloitte Asia Pacific Technology Fast 50 programs, nominations submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500™, and public company database research. To qualify for the Technology Fast 500™, entrants must have had base-year operating revenues of at least US$ 50,000. Entrants must also be public or private companies headquartered in Asia Pacific and must be a "technology company," defined as a company that develops or owns proprietary technology that contributes to a significant portion of the company's operating revenues; or manufactures a technology-related product; or devotes a high percentage of effort to the research and development of technology. Using other companies' technology in a unique way does not qualify.