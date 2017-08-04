BRIDGEi2i Named as a 'Prominent Vendor' in the 'Global BPO Business Analytics Market' report

WiseGuyReports 'Global BPO Business Analytics Market' report named BRIDGEi2i as a 'Prominent Vendor'.

-- BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions (www.BRIDGEi2i.com), a trusted partner for enabling data-driven business transformation, announced today that it had been named as one of the Prominent Vendor in the new market research report published by WiseGuyReports - 'Global BPO Business Analytics Market 2017-2021'.In the business analytics space, BRIDGEi2i offers a number of products and services catering to different business functions such as marketing, sales, risk management, operations, and HR across industries.BPO business analytics services manage analytics related to business processes in organizations so that enterprises can focus on their core competencies and business processes. Business analytics has made it easier for IT managers to determine the cost of an in-house procurement and the installation of IT solutions such as operational and supply chain analytics. The analysts forecast the global BPO business analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 33.97 % during the period 2017-2021.The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global BPO business analytics market for 2017-2021. It also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market, andis profiled as a prominent vendor.BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling data-driven business transformation in enterprises by leveraging advanced analytics, domain expertise, and AI-powered technology accelerators. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.