CBR Heads West adding $52,250 to the purse for the Navajo Nation CBR

PRCA Leading Rookie Boudreaux Campbell Aiming for CBR Pot of Gold

-- The leading PRCA Rookie of the year, Boudreaux Campbell and CBR's top gunner Koby Radley join the growing list of CBR riders making their way to Window Rock tonight to take a stab at winning the largest purse on the young 2018 Road to Cheyenne regular season at the Navajo Nation CBR in Window Rock, Arizona."I have been blessed this year and the Navajo Nation event is one of my favorite stops on tour and I look forward to taking a shot at the pot of gold," said Campbell.On Thursday night in Huron no rider heard the whistle in the Huron Shoot Out round which according to CBR regulations rolls the unclaimed prize money to the next event – the Championship Bull Riding Window Rock, presented by the Navajo Nation on Sunday night, September 3 at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena where the kick off reception begins at 5 pm and the bull riding action begins at 8 pm.Tune in to KTNN, voice of the Navajo Nation (101.5) beginning at 2 pm to get all the latest news and information from the CBR Road to Cheyenne and hear the latest on the match ups for the night. Wanda Rita will be broadcasting from the park from 2 o 6 pm talking to CBR stars including bullfighters Brandon Loden and Bryce Redo, several bull riders including Cody Jesus and the men who bring the bull power, the CBR stock contractors.Former CBR World Champion Josh Barentine missed Huron as he joined the Hurricane Harvey rescue squads helping victims in South Texas, but he will join National Finals rodeo qualifiers Cody Rostockyj, Jacob O'Mara, Arizona cowboy Tustin Daye, and New Mexico's Travis Briscoe as they will no doubt be in top form as they all take a shot at the $52,250 purse.But the cowboy the Window Rock fans are lining up to see is their own - CBR World Finals Champion Cody Jesus who will launch his bid to unseat six time World Champion Sage Kimzey for the CBR World Championship as he rides for the first time in the CBR's new season in Window Rock. Jesus missed the season opener in Huron last week.CBR will bring 24 of the best bull riders in the country and pit them against the top bulls on tour in Window Rock. The Sunday night lineup will follow the CBR's three round tournament style format which is popular with fans as it allows them to see their favorite riders challenge as many as three bulls in one night as they progress to the lion's share of the $30,000 purse in the final Shoot Out Round.Four time World Champion Bull Rider and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman will be the CBR Chute Boss ensuring each rider and bull has a fair shot at the money.CBR will bring 24 of the best bull riders in the country and pit them against the top bulls on tour in Window Rock. The Sunday night lineup follows the CBR's three round tournament style format which is popular with fans as it allows them to see their favorite riders challenge as many as three bulls in one night as they progress to attempt to win the lion's share of the $52,000 purse in the final Shoot Out Round.Four time World Champion Bull Rider and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman spent four hours meeting fans at the Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise on Saturday, will be the CBR Chute Boss ensuring each rider and bull has a fair shot at the money. Hedeman and the CBR riders will be signing autographs following the event.The annual bull riding held at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena begins at 8 pm as the the Navajo Nation kicks off the 71st Annual Navajo Nation Fair, the largest Indian fair, which begins September 4 and runs through the 10th.A Kick off Reception will begin the festivities at 5:00 pm on September 3, located in the Hospitality Tent where refreshments, presentations and an autograph session is scheduled, sponsored by ARTSCO Inc., KTNN and KWRK Radio, Navajo Parks and Recreation Department, and Tate's Auto Sales.Tickets will be in sale on August 18 at the Fair Office. The performance will be held at Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena, Navajo Nation Fair Grounds, Highway 264, Window Rock, AZ. Tickets on sale August 18, 2017 $20 for adults and $10 for kids. More info 928-871-6478 or (928) 550-1775 – Wanda Nelson. For media credentials or interviews please contact Leigh Ann Schroeder, 940.902.1112 or leighann@cbrbull.com. www.cbrbull.com.2 to 6 pm KTNN Voice of the Navajo Nation Broadcasting with CBR5 pm ARTSCO Inc. - Kick Off Reception ,Hospitality Tent6:30 pm Doors Open7:00 pm Autograph Signing with CBR Bullfighters at Merchandise Booth8:00 pm Navajo Nation CBR Bull Riding10:00 pm Autograph signing in arena