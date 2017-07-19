Navajo Nation Bull Riding Sensation Cody Jesus Wins Night One - Vastbinder Moves Up

CBR World Finals Shoot Out at Cheyenne Heats up as #2 Ranked Eli Vastbinder moves one bull closer to #1 Sage Kimzey

18 year old Cody Jesus rides 43X Sheriff from Hurst Pro Rodeo

-- Military Monday at Cheyenne Frontier Days CBR World Finals kicked with eighteen year old Navajo Indian World Champion bull rider Cody Jesus riding two bulls to take the early lead in the five round adrenaline-charged CBR World Finals at Cheyenne Frontier Days.Riding for 90 points in round one on Williams,Pepper,Freeman's Red Cloud, Jesus was one of 16 round one qualified rides in the field of 24 bull riders competing for $150,00 on center stage of the nigh show at CFD.The bucking bovine athletes, powered by the CBR's Bull Team Challenge Competition, reclaimed control of the event in round two with only four bull riders receiving a score. PRCA Rookie of the Year leader, Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett, Texas was the highest marked ride with 88.5 on Colorado owned 006 Sycamore Springs from Jerilyn Harmon's Elite Bull team.Jesus finished first in the average with 178.5 on two bulls and earned the right to get on the bounty bull, Breaking Bad for a $10,000 paycheck, but the Hurst Pro Rodeo bucker would get the best of Jesus and he bucked off in less than three seconds.The elusive bucking bull 243 Breaking Bad owned by Lyndal Hurst of Hurst Pro Rodeo in Lubbock, remains an unridden bull in professional competition after bucking off Jesus and ending his night in less than three seconds.Retired US Army Veteran bull rider Juan Alonzo flew with the US AF Thunderbirds earlier in the day and with the pilots and officers cheering him on from a top the bucking chutes, he scored 90 points on 653 Flip Flop owed by Burleson Barnett bull team. The Thunderbirds joined Hedeman in the arena and were introduced and greeted with a standing ovation as respect for their service on Military Monday, a time honored tradition at Cheyenne Frontier Days.With a total of 20 qualified rides, only four bull riders would hear the whistle twice. Jesus topped the leader board with 178.5 followed by two time CBR World Finals event winner and PRCA World Champion Wesley Silcox. The third rider to cover two was CBR rookie Boudreaux Campbell of Crockett, Texas who rode in CFD action on Saturday and Sunday and is currently in the top five of the rodeo.Eli Vastbinder riding with courage under fire as he attempts to unseat the two time and reigning World Champion Sage Kimzey rode 277 Dirty Little Secret (Harris Bucking Bulls) for 87.5 in round one, but bucked off 061 Arkansas Flash from Freeman, Williams and Pepper in his second matchup of the night.Vastbinder entered the competition 266.5 points behind Kimzey and he gained one score on him in round one moving him closer in the five round battle for the gold buckle and his first World Championship bull riding title.Number one ranked CBR Bull Rider Sage Kimzey did not ride Monday night due to a conflict in his riding schedule. Kimzey is scheduled to ride in night two of CBR World Finals to attempt to win an unprecedented three CBR World Titles.With the industry's elite bull riders pitted against the best bucking bulls in the world competing for over half a million dollars in cash and prize packages, the two night Cheyenne Frontier Nights performance features the top ranked 24 CBR bull rider contestants, who qualified on points earned during the regular season of the Road to Cheyenne Tour, a twelve month fifteen-stop televised tour that concludes each year with the crowning of the sport's 2017 World Champion in Frontier Park.The two day, five round, finale worth over a total of $500,000 in cash and prizes to cowboys and livestock owners is being held for the seventh consecutive year in the storied Frontier Park Arena in Cheyenne, Wyoming.With a $100,000 check, a Hyo Silver trophy buckle, custom Fenoglio Boots, a custom American Hat, and a custom trophy saddle by Juan Jose Muñoz Andrade on the line, buckle up and get a good seat because the cowboys and the bovine athletes will all be bringing their A game tomorrow night.Joining the established group as President in 2005, and continuing to serve as Ambassador, Fox Sports broadcaster, and chute boss, the four-time World Champion Bull Rider and Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame inductee, Richard Neal "Tuff" Hedeman coordinates the Road to Cheyenne tour, assuring fans, bull riders, and everyone involved a great experience."What better place to battle it out than 'The Daddy of 'Em All' Cheyenne Frontier Days," said Hedeman.Each night the cowboys cumulate points in each of the five rounds based on their qualified ride scores. These scores are added to their regular season totals. At the end of the CBR World Finals there are two champions, a World Champion and an event champion, which rewards the bull rider with the highest average points from the two-day event.Powered by Bloomer Trailers, the World Finals event will also feature the "other side of the ride," CBR's Bull Team Challenge World Finals which pays out over $600,000 to the livestock owners of these talented animal athletes. Bucking bull owners who qualified their teams during the regular season buck three bulls each in Cheyenne during the two day competition. At the end of the event the owner with the three highest-scoring bulls will receive $100,000.00 a custom Bloomer trailer and be declared the CBR World Champion Bull Team.Tickets are available through Cheyenne Frontier Days ticket outlets, cfdrodeo.com, or by calling 800-227-6335.Performance One - July 24 - Average1, Cody Jesus, Sawmill, Arizona, 178.5 points. 2, Wesley Silcox, Santaquin, Utah, 177.5 points. 3, Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, TX, 176. 4, Caleb Sandersonm, Kissimmee, FL, 173.5. 5, Trey Benton, Rock Island, Texas, 90 points. Each rider received $1,000 for each bull ridden