CBR World Finals Champion Cody Jesus Set to Compete in CBR Window Rock
The bull riding sensation of the Navajo Nation, Cody Jesus, returns to Window Rock with a new title and a desire to jump start his quest to be a World Champion in front of friends, family, and the Navajo Nation.
CBR and Jesus return to Window Rock, Arizona on Sunday, September 3 at the Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena at 8 PM. The annual bull riding only event is presented by the Navajo Nation Parks and Recreation Department as the 71st Annual Navajo Nation Fair, the largest Indian fair, which begins September 4.
A Kick off Reception will begin the festivities at 5:00 pm on September 3, located in the Hospitality Tent where refreshments, presentations and an autograph session is scheduled, sponsored by ARTSCO Inc., KTNN and KWRK Radio, Navajo Parks and Recreation Department, and Tate's Auto Sales
Newly crowned CBR World Finals Champion, the bull riding sensation of the Navajo Nation, Cody Jesus of Sawmill, Arizona, kept pace with three World Champions and surpassed the top three men in the CBR to ride four of five bulls and win the average title in Cheyenne at the 2017 CBR World Finals last month. The 18-year old Navajo bull rider left the arena at Frontier Park with the largest check and thrill of his young career…and life.
"Bull riding is an individual sport and everyone has a different way of executing - learning to ride at the highest level is hard and I mean riding when it means something, no matter where you are," continued Hedeman when asked about Jesus's performance.
The former Navajo Bull Riding Champion arrived in Cheyenne for his first professionally sanctioned World Finals competition and claimed the average title that came with a Hy O Silver trophy buckle, CBR logo Fenoglio boots and Jesus's personal favorite, a check for $41,050.00.
"I think I am going to buy a car and have something reliable to get to the bull ridings and rodeos in," said an elated Jesus when looking at the jumbo check he received from Tuff Hedeman just moments after being the best bull rider of the 2017 CBR World Finals.
The Navajo Nation, who annually brings the CBR to Window Rock on the Road to Cheyenne tour, is extremely proud of their new rising star.
"Cody has been riding with the Navajo rodeo associations for a short period since he at the time was still in high school. He first came to the forefront when he won the 2015 Navajo Nation Fair. Navajo Parks and Recreation was very proud that he had demonstrated that he could compete at the national level with his win at Rio Rancho. I see in Cody that he loves riding bulls and would enter at any opportunity to compete and I believe that his competitive spirit is something that motivates him to do his best at all times. The Navajo people love the sport of rodeo and especially bull riding and anytime a Navajo competitor in any rodeo event is doing well the people fully support the athlete because he or she represents the Navajo Nation and people. Cody is a winner and all events I have seen him ride he has placed and I fully believe if he is given opportunity to compete in the CBR tour that he will again challenge Kimzey and come out on top as national champion. The Navajo people love livestock, horses, cattle, sheep and it is ingrained into every person's character, that the animals are sacred and must be treated with reverence and honor that Cody demonstrates.
The rookie bull rider who won the average in Rio Rancho last January to begin his CBR season, put on a show spurring all his bulls without hesitation or getting out of shape. Jesus claimed the average and two rounds, including the richest round, the Shoot Out.
"He's a bad cat, we witnessed the start of a long illustrious career and it's happening right now to Cody. Last year in Window Rock he ask me to pull his rope and he was a pile of points and I knew he would be one to watch," said newly crowned CBR Kimzey on watching Jesus win the title he earned last year.
Other top CBR tour contenders are five time World Champion Sage Kimzey, several National Finals Rodeo qualifiers.
CBR will bring 24 of the best bull riders in the country and pit them against the top bulls on tour in Window Rock. The Sunday night lineup will follow the CBR's three round tournament style format which is popular with fans as it allows them to see their favorite riders challenge as many as three bulls in one night as they progress to the lion's share of the $30,000 purse in the final Shoot Out Round.
The event will feature multiple World Champion bull riders and Hedeman traditionally invites a hometown bull rider to take on the CBR's field of 24 elite bull riders. Their competition - the top bulls on the CBR tour including several World Champion bovine athletes.
Tickets will be in sale on August 18 at the Fair Office. Dean C. Jackson Memorial Arena, Navajo Nation Fair Grounds, Highway 264, Window Rock, AZ. Tickets on sale August 18, 2017 $20 for adults and $10 for kids. More info 928-871-6478 or (928) 550-1775 – Wanda Nelson. For media credentials or interviews please contact Leigh Ann Schroeder leighann@cbrbull.com.
Media Contact
Leigh Ann Schroeder
940-902-1112
***@cbrbull.com
