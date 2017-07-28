News By Tag
CBR Bucking for the Cure Honors Julie Carrillo at CBR World Finals
Bucking Bull of the Year and CBR Honors late owner in Cheyenne
With a purple cancer ribbon on his hips and his tail dyed purple in honor of Cowboys for Cancer Research, the beloved bucking bull now owned by William Barnett of Cypress, Texas was bucking in memory of the late Julie Carrillo of Stephenville, Texas who recently lost a three year valiant fight against colon cancer.
In China, the color purple represents spiritual awareness, physical and mental healing, strength and abundance…all words that describe the bull's late owner.
"Julie was a vital part of the bucking bull industry and her legacy lives on in this great bull," said Barnett as he announced plans to donate a portion of his bull team's bulls earnings to the organization dedicated to serving cancer fighters and survivors. 2079 is sired by Carrillo Cartel, a CBR and PBR finals bull owned by Julie and Gilbert Carrillo.
Julie and her husband Gilbert, a retired pro bull rider, created and were owner operators of the 4C's Bucking Bulls and avid breeders and competitors including former owners of a CBR BTC bull team and producers of a CBR Horizon event series at the 4C's 8 Second Saloon in the fall of 2010.
With an estimated 1,685,210 new cancer diagnoses in the last year, it's not surprising that fundraising for cancer is rapidly growing. And it's not just traditional organizations looking to raising money.
Whether you're an individual, organization, or hospital trying to raise money for cancer-related causes, it is usually a personal journey that leads you to the cause and CBR stock contractor and member of the Board of Directors, Larry Barker is no different.
"Thirty-five years ago a friend of ours passed away from cancer and we started putting on team ropings for fundraising when we started it, it was 30 of us team ropers and we were trying to put on benefits for cancer research and over the last 35 years they get more than half a million a year for Cowboys for Cancer research.
In 1981, Alma Cohorn, wife of roper Kenneth Cohorn, died of cancer. To honor her memory, members of the Las Cruces community pulled together for the first team roping competition to raise money to fight the very disease that took the life of a good friend. Today, the event is one of the largest roping events in New Mexico and Barker hopes to do the same with a pro level bull riding each year.
"It was our first year but I know it's going to grow to a big event," said Barker.
Barker who owns and operates Barker produce and Las Cruces native, plans to continue his efforts on behalf of the Cowboys for Cancer Research both personally and believes in their mission and efforts to assist the fight against cancer.
On June 16, in conjunction with Las Cruces Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Home Care Barker produced the first annual Bucking for the Cure in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Contractors, bull riders and fans supported the first annual Cowboys Against Cancer fundraiser that offered over $24,000 to bull riders and stock contractors.
"My plan was simple, if we can get people out there I could write them a real big check," Barker said.
At the end of the two day event Larry Barker presented a $5,000 check to Denny Calhoun, Cowboys for Cancer Research, from the "Bucking For he Cure" event held in Las Cruces.
With 35 years of raising money for cancer research https://www.c4cr.com/
C4CR serves an important and vital role in search for cancer cure and Barker and Barnett, who are partners in CBR Bull Team Challenge plan to continue to support and raise money for the Las Cruces based organization.
You can follow Cowboys Against for Cancer Research on Facebook and all social media platforms. If you are interested in producing a Bucking for the Cure bull riding please contact Larry@barkerproduce.com.
#cowboycure
Media Contact
Leigh Ann Schroeder
940.902.1112
***@cbrbull.com
