Conroe Bull Mania Celebrates Texas Strong to Honor First Responders
"CBR plansto grant free admission to First Responders, active and veteran Military, and educators and continue with the planned event to provide a night of family friendly western entertainment to the people of this area after so many have suffered for so long in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey," said Cude who is a resident of Montgomery County.
"The CBR family wants to give the people of Conroe something to enjoy and reflect back on and hopefully remember as a time when they had the opportunity to honor and entertain the people who made a difference in so many people's lives during Harvey," added Cude.
For the fourth consecutive year four time World Champion and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman will line up the 24 of the elite bull riders on the professional tours and match them with the best bucking stock in the world for a three round tournament style competition featuring the who's who of the bull riding world.
"CBR is dedicated to preserving the very best elements of the sport and this time it is the fans – the people of Conroe who love bull riding," said Hedeman.
Intermission will be Conroe Mayor Pro Tem, Duke Coon hosting the annual "Ride Off" where he challenges local elected officials and celebrities to ride a bucking bull in support of the Bill Is No Bully anti-bullying campaign.
Entertaining Conroe's finest will be the undisputed number one bull rider in the world, Sage Steele Kimzey who is scheduled to take the center stage on Saturday night, October 7th at the Lone Star Expo Arena.
Challenging Kimzey, who has six world titles between the CBR and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, will be the local superstar, Boudreaux Campbell, who is currently the CBR's number one ranked rider who is also PRCA's number one rookie rider. Campbell is a two-time Texas High School Rodeo bull riding champion and a graduate of Lovelady High. The native of Crockett captured the leaderboard after winning over $27,000 on September 3 in Window Rock, Arizona. Campbell will host a meet and greet at Cavenders on Friday night October 6 for fans.
Many in the CBR Family were hit by Hurricane Harvey and several of CBR's riders have assisted the relief efforts including Sage Kimzey who assisted a relief effort with Bloomer Trailers that sent supplies to central Texas areas hit by Harvey. Demond Haynes of Houston was scheduled to ride in Huron during the storm, but stayed in Houston to assist others. 2012 World Champion Josh Barentine of Johnson Bayou, Louisiana took airboats to Texas was a victim in Hurricane Rita and provided search and rescue efforts in the rising waters of east Texas.
Kimzey and Campbell will take to the dirt to battle 22 of the industry's best riders on the fourth stop of Championship Bull Riding's Road to Cheyenne tour.
"It is a rare opportunity for the local fans to see two number one ranked bull riders in the same arena on the same night," said CBR Chute Boss Tuff Hedeman. A complete roster to be released two weeks prior to the event.
The action starts at 8:00 PM with 24 riders in round one, the top 12 advance to the semifinal round followed by the infamous Shoot Out four man where one rider will win the lion's share of the $30,000, a Hy O silver trophy buckle, custom Fenoglio boots, and an American Hat Co. western hat.
In addition to the prize money, bull riders accumulate points which qualify them for the World Finals worth over $300,000 in prize monies and held each July as part of the historical Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration.
Southeast Texas will be well represented inside the chutes as four time Stock Contractor of the Year, Mike Rawson, from Martinsville will be unloading his stock in Conroe as well as World Champion Bull Team owner Benny Cude's Championship Pro Rodeo and Seven Rocking X Teams.
CBR features the "other side of the ride" bucking the crème of the crop in bovine athletes as the CBR Bull Team Challenge provides the bull power for the riders and the bulls are competing alongside the cowboys for a $45,000 prize purse.
CBR is offering a unique experience at the Conroe Bull Mania. VIP seating will be available. Seats are positioned on the arena floor. They include dinner, souvenir credentials and access to a private bar.
From great bulls matched up with super star riders intertwined with upbeat music and the arena entertainment of Rockin Robbie Hodges, barrel man, the Conroe Bull Mania will be second to none.
Event schedule to be released at a later date. Keep up with all the news about Bull Mania on Facebook on the Conroe Bull Mania page.
The Conroe Texas CBR Bull Mania is powered by City of Conroe CVB, K-Star, DeMontrond Auto Group, and Cavenders.
WHEN: Saturday, October 7, 2017 Doors open at 6:30 - 8 pm bull riding
LOCATION: Lone Star Expo Center located at 9055 Airport Rd, Conroe, TX 77303
TICKETS: Ticketing Link (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Photo Credit: Todd Brewer.
