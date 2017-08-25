Halifax Regional Named First in the Nation for Innovative Use of X-Ray to Preserve Tissue Donation

North Carolina Hospital Recognized for its Efforts in Tissue Care

-- Halifax Regional Medical Center has earned national recognition for its efforts in donor tissue care. The hospital was recognized asto use x-ray imaging in an innovative new way to preserve tissue donation opportunities on a medical examiner case. Halifax Regional was honored with this distinction by Carolina Donor Services (CDS). The announcement was made today by Halifax Regional's President and Chief Executive Officer"Our goal is to save lives, and we are proud to be recognized for our commitment in helping tissue donation recipients and their families receive a new chance at life. At Halifax Regional, we work every day to save lives and honor the gift of donation. We are extremely appreciative of the generosity of our donor families."A life saved by an organ donation is a miracle for one family, even as it represents a loss for another. Halifax Regional has long been committed to serving donors, their families and those preparing to receive a new chance at life. As a result of the hospital's efforts, donations took place in collaboration with the forensic investigation serving the donor, their family, waiting recipients and the state medical examiner system.Halifax Regional's tissue preservation and donation efforts were spearheaded byBSN RN, Manager of the hospital's Emergency Care Center."Tissue donations must be preserved within a very short period of time. We've pioneered a way to speed up the process, with the use of imaging, to allow the gift of donation on medical examiners cases. The teamwork, out-of-the-box thinking and dedication involved are the reasons we've been recognized with this national award," explained Ferguson. "The award is truly the result of outstanding collaboration between Halifax Regional staff, paramedics and medical examiners."For more information, please visit HalifaxRMC.org. Halifax Regional is located at 250 Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids, NC.