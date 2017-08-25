 
News By Tag
* Halifax
* Hospital
* Donor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roanoke Rapids
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625


Halifax Regional Named First in the Nation for Innovative Use of X-Ray to Preserve Tissue Donation

North Carolina Hospital Recognized for its Efforts in Tissue Care
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Halifax
Hospital
Donor

Industry:
Health

Location:
Roanoke Rapids - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Awards

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Halifax Regional Medical Center has earned national recognition for its efforts in donor tissue care. The hospital was recognized as the first in the nation to use x-ray imaging in an innovative new way to preserve tissue donation opportunities on a medical examiner case. Halifax Regional was honored with this distinction by Carolina Donor Services (CDS). The announcement was made today by Halifax Regional's President and Chief Executive Officer Will Mahone.

"Our goal is to save lives, and we are proud to be recognized for our commitment in helping tissue donation recipients and their families receive a new chance at life. At Halifax Regional, we work every day to save lives and honor the gift of donation. We are extremely appreciative of the generosity of our donor families."

A life saved by an organ donation is a miracle for one family, even as it represents a loss for another. Halifax Regional has long been committed to serving donors, their families and those preparing to receive a new chance at life. As a result of the hospital's efforts, donations took place in collaboration with the forensic investigation serving the donor, their family, waiting recipients and the state medical examiner system.

Halifax Regional's tissue preservation and donation efforts were spearheaded by Charlotte Ferguson BSN RN, Manager of the hospital's Emergency Care Center.

"Tissue donations must be preserved within a very short period of time. We've pioneered a way to speed up the process, with the use of imaging, to allow the gift of donation on medical examiners cases. The teamwork, out-of-the-box thinking and dedication involved are the reasons we've been recognized with this national award," explained Ferguson. "The award is truly the result of outstanding collaboration between Halifax Regional staff, paramedics and medical examiners."

For more information, please visit HalifaxRMC.org. Halifax Regional is located at 250 Smith Church Road in Roanoke Rapids, NC.

Media Contact
Jerrica Edmonds
252-535-8743
***@halifaxrmc.org
End
Source:Halifax Regional
Email:***@halifaxrmc.org
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
queue llc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share