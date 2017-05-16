 
Triple Board-Certified Pulmonologist Joins Halifax Regional Medical Center

Dr. Todd Duggan Now Welcoming New Patients to Roanoke Valley Pulmonology
 
 
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Halifax Regional is pleased to announce that TODD E. DUGGAN, MD, a triple board-certified pulmonologist specializing in lung disease, has joined the hospital's medical staff. Dr. Duggan is now accepting appointments, and will begin seeing patients in June.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a highly-qualified physician to our medical team," said Will Mahone, Chief Executive Officer at Halifax Regional Medical Center. "We have a relatively high incidence of lung disease in our region, so re-introducing the services of an outstanding Pulmonology specialist in this particular area will help us better serve our community".

Pulmonologists are Internal Medicine physicians who specialize in treating conditions that affect the lungs such as asthma, COPD, emphysema, bronchitis, lung cancer, sleep apnea, cystic fibrosis and other breathing problems.

Dr. Duggan's board certifications include Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine. He earned his Medical Degree at the State University of New York – University of Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Buffalo, New York. Dr. Duggan completed his Internship, Residency and Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care at Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. He is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians, the American Thoracic Society, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and Phi Beta Kappa National Honor Society.

In 2015, Dr. Duggan earned the Top Doctors award in Pulmonary Disease. This prestigious award recognizes physicians who are identified by other doctors as among the best in their medical specialty.

On a personal note, Dr. Duggan enjoys skiing, hiking, backpacking, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

Dr. Duggan will begin welcoming patients to the practice on June 17th.  For more information or to make an appointment, please call Roanoke Valley Pulmonology at 252--535-1082. The practice is located at 240A Smith Church Road, Building 4, Roanoke Rapids, NC.

Source:Halifax Regional
Email:***@halifaxrmc.org
