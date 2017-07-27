 
New Home. New Brand. Same Team

Columbia, SC Architecture Firm BOUDREAUX Announces Rebrand and Move
 
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Exciting things are happening: BOUDREAUX, formerly known as The Boudreaux Group, has a fresh new brand and a new home. The announcement was made today by the firm's president, Heather A. Mitchell, AIA, LEED AP BD+C.

"2017 has been an exciting year for us," explained Mitchell. "We just finished the celebration of our 40th year of serving the Columbia community and the surrounding region's design and planning needs. Our new home in a rehabilitated and long-vacant historic building makes us a part of the continuing transformation of downtown Columbia. And, we are simultaneously launching a re-brand to reflect these exciting changes and to better communicate our culture."

BOUDREAUX will be moving from its current location on Lady Street to 1519 Sumter Street.  Boudreaux will occupy approximately 6,600 second floor square feet. The new office, which opens July 31, features historic wood floors and ceilings in a spacious, open and inspirational environment. A part of three interconnected buildings, the rest of the space will be occupied by Hotel Trundle, a new boutique hotel that will be opening later this year. The revitalization project is part of the Columbia Commercial National Register Historic District; BOUDREAUX's preservation expertise guided the rehabilitation to comply with the complexity and challenges of historic preservation.

The firm's re-brand to BOUDREAUX, maintains its name recognition but enhances the brand to make it more contemporary and in keeping with the organization's current philosophies.

"We chose to shorten and simplify to refresh our brand", said Mitchell. "BOUDREAUX" acknowledges our foundation, history and reputation. The "inspired design" tagline captures our mission of cultivating relationships, designing inspiring places, and enriching communities. We believe the new brand and tagline truly captures the essence and creativity of our team."

BOUDREAUX provides architecture, interior design, planning and preservation services focused on four markets: higher education, faith-based, local government and workplace. Projects recently completed or currently underway include the new USC School of Law, Clemson's Douthit Hills Student Community, Seibels renovation, and several projects in Richland County, including the Decker Center and five Richland Library locations.

For more information, please visit BOUDREAUX at BoudreauxGroup.com (http://www.boudreaux.com) or call us at 803-799-0247. BOUDREAUX is located at 1519 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC. 29201.

Heather A. Mitchell, AIA, LEED AP BD+C
803-799-0247
***@boudreauxgroup.com
Click to Share