Introducing a New Office Marylebone and Oxford Street in Central London

26 YORK STREET MARYLEBONE LONDON W1U 6PZ

***@citywidecleaning.co.uk 26 YORK STREET MARYLEBONE LONDON W1U 6PZ

Citywide Cleaning and Support Services have just opened another branch in Marylebone. We want to be closer to many of our customers in the Mayfair, Bayswater, Oxford Street, Regent Street and KnightsbridgeWe have shaped the landscape of commercial cleaning business in London for quite some time now. Our principal aim being to provide you with a cost – effective way to getting your office, or premises sparklingly clean within a minimal budget and time frame. Our customer base has over the years grown significantly leading to the necessity of opening a new office space in Central London precisely located at Marylebone. This is an addition to our other branches that are situated all over South West and Greater London, including Middlesex, Kent, Essex, and KingstonCleaning Office Spaces:Our professional cleaners can clean premises of any size within the shortest time possible. Our rates for the average office size are very affordable, and special discounted prices are available for repeat clients. You can be rest assured that our janitorial services encompass more than the regular floor scrubbing; we will leave your facility in a sparkling positionCleaning Churches, temples, and other religious assembly provisions:The challenge of getting a vast building scrubbed and cleaned in preparation for a function or otherwise, is always daunting. We have very innovative solutions for such clients or jobs, we promise that cleaning will be done in a fast and organized way. With our new offices in Marylebone, feel free to pop in and discuss with us your plans and budget for getting your church immaculately clean.Schools, universities, and other educational facilities cleaning:We are a cleaning company of choice for a number of Schools and Colleges in London, Kent, Essex and Surrey. From wholesome cleaning such as daily hostels, pavements, offices, classroom cleaning to holiday cleaning, our Cleaners have the experience to handle all sort of school and college cleaning services.Medical facilities, dispensaries and hospitals cleaning:A section of our clientele are in the medical sector. They continually rely on us to provide the specialist cleaning solutions for their needs. We available to ease your workload, make your workplace as pleasant as possible to work in.Property Management and Estate Cleaning:Our Property Management Specialist will assist in the removal of deep-seated debris and dust accumulated after a long-term stay in a building. We have experienced flooring technicians who are experienced in floor stripping and waxing that will add that desirable sparkle and ambiance to your propertyBanks and financial institutions cleaning services:You well be happy to know that we take into consideration the confidentiality regarding bank operations. Our uniformed personnel also carry the relevant identification details during working hours to aid in security verifications from the concerned parties. We are also accustomed to the extra security measures enforced in such settings and are committed to making your bank a clean and safe institution.We are taking the provision of Commercial Cleaning Services in Central London to whole new level, where quality, excellence, reliability, and efficiency is assured. Our personnel and support staff are expertly trained to deliver unparalleled competent service to your cleaning requisites within the shortest time possible.