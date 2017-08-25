7 modern-day heroes honored for their invaluable service to fellowmen at the 2017 Bayaning Pilipino

Marvel at the stories of Neneng Olivo, John Mark Odani, Psrophil, BLBF, Noli Perez, Katherine Corteza and Loizza Aquino at the 14th Gawad Geny Lopez Jr. Bayaning Pilipino Awards airing starting August 27 on ABS-CBN & TFC

-- A social worker who has been helping an indigenous community for three decades. A young health worker who continues to help others even when he himself is in need. An organization of professionals who try to break the stigma of a skin disease. A migrant Filipino who helps not only his fellow citizens in the U.S. but also in the homeland and beyond borders. A young Filipina who bravely addresses the issue of mental illness. A Filipina who helps her countrymen beyond their usual needs, through cultural integration. An overseas Filipino worker who risks his life just to help his fellowmen.These Filipinos are the new breed of heroes honored in the recently concluded 14th Gawad Geny Lopez Jr. Bayaning Pilipino Awards (Bayaning Pilipino Awards) at the Dolphy Theater within the ABS-CBN headquarters in the heart of Quezon City.In the tradition of honoring unsung heroes which ABS-CBN Corporation Chairman Emeritus Eugenio "Geny" Lopez Jr. inspired and which ABS-CBN and Ugat Foundation started in 1995,ABS-CBN Corporation Chairman and ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc. Chairman Emeritus Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III led the celebration of the lives of these ordinary Filipinos who have performed what the award-giving body venerates as ordinary folks performing extraordinary acts.Lopez said the Bayaning Pilipino awards honored these Filipinos for their small acts of kindness, worthy of a tribute that is larger than life. He emphasized: "Heroism can mean a lot of things. Not all heroes have grand titles nor do they enjoy vast sources at their disposal. What true heroes possess is their capacity to go beyond their limits and own flaws, passionate at what they can do to improve the human condition".The 2017 winners are set apart by different triggers for their causes but are united by their selfless love for fellowmen, expecting nothing in return:UGAT Foundation Project Director Fr. Nilo Tanalega, S.J. said the Bayaning Pilipino awards is warranted as much as it is timely. He explained: "Ang pag-gawad sa mga Bayaning Pilipino ay alternatibong solusyon sa mga naghahasik ng dahas at lagim. Ngayong, sila ay kikilalalanin at gagawaran. Sila ay naghasik din ngunit hindi ng dahas at lagim kung hindi ng tulong at pagkalinga kahit na walang kapalit na bayad o gantimpala". (The conferment of the Bayaning Pilipino Awards is an alternative to the reality we face. Today, we honor modern day heroes. They do not reap evil and violence but instead foster inclusivity and caring for others without asking for anything in return).Hailed 2017 Bayaning Pilipino winners were: Fructosa Alma "Neneng" Olivo of Maa, Davao; as Bayaning Kabataang Pilipino John Mark Odani ng Maitum, Saranggani; and as Bayaning Samahang Pilipino Psoriasis Philippines Online Community, Inc. (PsorPhil) of Mandaluyong City. For the Global Bayaning Pilipino Awards, hailed as Bayaning Pilipino sa Qatar is Noli Perez and of South Korea is Katherine Corteza; Bayaning Samahang Pilipino – North America is Building Lives for A Better Future (BLBF) of San Diego, U.S.; and Bayaning Kabataang Pilipino – North America is Loizza Aquino of Winnipeg, Canada.A special citation was also given to Darlito Palermo of Tagum City, Davao del Norte. The awarding ceremony was hosted by Julius Babao, Robi Domingo, Judy Ann Santos – Agoncillo plus Angel Locsin. Paying tribute were Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan and hit-maker Iñigo Pascual; young talents Ylonah Garcia and JK Labajo; andOPM icon Ogie Alcasid.Witness the stories of these 14th Gawad Geny Lopez Jr. Bayaning Pilipino winners as the special airs on August 27, Manila time via ABS-CBN TV 2 in the Philippines;and on August 27 at 8:40 p.m. London time, 9:40 p.m. Rome time, 10:40 p.m. Riyadh time and 11:15 p.m. Pacific time; and at 11:40 p.m. Dubai time; and August 28 at 3:20 p.m. Singapore and Hong Kong, 4:20 p.m. Tokyo time, and 5:20 p.m. Sydney time via TFC platforms in key countries worldwide. Connect with fellow global Filipinos and visit the official Facebook page in your area and follow KapamilyaTFC @IG and Twitter.