August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
23222120191817

TouchstoneEnergy recognised as the only global Infor partner with specializations in Oil & Gas

 
 
TouchstoneEnergy | Global Infor Partner for Oil and Gas
LONDON - Aug. 23, 2017 - TouchstoneEnergy - the leading business systems and IT consultancy dedicated to the oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, downstream commodity trading, and oil field services industries, has been recognised by Infor, the enterprise software company, as the global leader in finance systems for the energy sector.

TouchstoneEnergy are now the only global Infor partner with the following specializations: Exploration and Drilling, Oil and Gas Equipment, Mining, Downstream Commodity Trading, Renewable Energy, Upstream Oil & Gas and Oil Services.


"Our success is made possible by an exceptional team of skilled but practical individuals who have all 'lived' within the industry to ensure their experience is both current and relevant. This is undoubtedly why we are considered to be the partner of choice for our clients." Peter Davis - Business Unit Head, TouchstoneEnergy


With more than 300 successful upstream oil and gas projects in 40 countries, across 5 continents, TouchstoneEnergy's experienced energy sector consultants are helping oil and gas operators and non-operators across the globe use business process automation to drive measurable growth, increase controls, and improve compliance.

TouchstoneEnergy's services and systems bring together financial accounting, management reporting, business intelligence, spend control, asset management, workflow integration and business process management.

Learn more about why they are the leading Infor Channel Partner for the Energy Sector at their website: touchstoneenergy.co.uk

Contact
TouchstoneEnergy
+44 (0)20 7121 4703
info@touchstoneenergy.co.uk
