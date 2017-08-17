News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TouchstoneEnergy recognised as the only global Infor partner with specializations in Oil & Gas
TouchstoneEnergy are now the only global Infor partner with the following specializations:
"Our success is made possible by an exceptional team of skilled but practical individuals who have all 'lived' within the industry to ensure their experience is both current and relevant. This is undoubtedly why we are considered to be the partner of choice for our clients." Peter Davis - Business Unit Head, TouchstoneEnergy
With more than 300 successful upstream oil and gas projects in 40 countries, across 5 continents, TouchstoneEnergy's experienced energy sector consultants are helping oil and gas operators and non-operators across the globe use business process automation to drive measurable growth, increase controls, and improve compliance.
TouchstoneEnergy's services and systems bring together financial accounting, management reporting, business intelligence, spend control, asset management, workflow integration and business process management.
Learn more about why they are the leading Infor Channel Partner for the Energy Sector at their website: touchstoneenergy.co.uk
Contact
TouchstoneEnergy
+44 (0)20 7121 4703
info@touchstoneenergy.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse