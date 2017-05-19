News By Tag
TouchstoneEnergy is the only IT and Business Consultancy dedicated to the Energy Sector
TouchstoneEnergy are leading providers of world-class business systems dedicated to the global energy sector.
We have software applications for every role in the enterprise, from Accounting and Finance to Procurement and Asset Management, Business Intelligence, Financial Planning and Business Process Management.
Our Team has more than 250 man years' experience helping clients to improve their operational and financial efficiency for a broad range of uses.
Here at TouchstoneEnergy we firmly believe in acting smart, but keeping it simple. This is made possible by an exceptional team of skilled but practical individuals who have all 'lived' within the industry to ensure their experience is both current and relevant.
This is undoubtedly why we are considered to be the partner of choice for our clients.
With a head office in the UK, and a presence on almost every continent on earth, our dedicated consultancy professionals are able to bring industry knowledge together with market-leading accounting, procurement, enterprise asset management, business process management and business intelligence systems that support the growth and that add value to your business.
TouchstoneEnergy has built an enviable reputation for delivering on time, on budget projects.
Our expertise is in the delivery of automated business systems that streamline processes, increase financial control, improve management reporting and support organisational change – all of which helps drives measurable growth whilst ensuring you achieve maximum value from your investment.
Visit our website to discover how we could help you: https://touchstoneenergy.co.uk
Contact
TouchstoneEnergy
+44(0)2071214700
energy@touchstone.co.uk
