Industry News





TouchstoneEnergy launches a new and improved website with a fresh look and feel

To celebrate their recognition as the only global Infor partner with specializations in Upstream Oil & Gas and Oilfield Services, TouchstoneEnergy launches new website.
 
 
TouchstoneEnergy's new website
LONDON, British IOT - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- TouchstoneEnergy - the leading business systems and IT consultancy dedicated to the oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, downstream commodity trading, and oil field services industries, has been recognised by Infor, the enterprise software company, as the global leader in finance systems for the energy sector.

To celebrate their recognition as the only global Infor partner with specializations in Upstream Oil & Gas, Oilfield Services, Mining, Downstream Commodity Trading and Renewable Energy, TouchstoneEnergy have launched a new and improved website with a fresh look and feel.

TouchstoneEnergy are making it easier for oil and gas, renewable energy, mining and downstream trading companies to get the information you need to solve your business challenges.

Infor SunSystems is the ideal accounting and finance solution for the energy sector. Infor SunSystems manages simple through complex international accounting processes, adds compliance, helps improve decision-making, and supports both local and regional reporting.

Take a look around TouchstoneEnergy's new website here: https://www.touchstoneenergy.co.uk

Contact
TouchstoneEnergy
+4402071214703
info@touchstoneenergy.co.uk
