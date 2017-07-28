News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TouchstoneEnergy signs leading independent global energy broker
TouchstoneEnergy was approached by a leading international commodities & energy broker to upgrade & enhance their back office financial management systems.
TouchstoneEnergy has undertaken and delivered a SunSystems upgrade of their existing accounting system and updated the structure to reflect the expanded business – this has enabled further room to grow their business. In a later phase of the project we will configure integration with their in-house ETRM (Energy Trading & Risk Management) system.
The chosen solution, INFOR SunSystems, incorporates General Ledger, Accounts Payable & Receivable as well as Cash Management functionality. In addition INFOR SunSystems will be responsible for automated sales invoicing, management & statutory reporting and analysis. The system supports full multi-currency & multi-entity accounting as well as delivery of daily P&L by Trade, Product and Counterparty.
With more than 18,000 installations worldwide across 192 countries and in excess of 700 installations in the Energy sector, SunSystems has attained a worldwide reputation for its rich and scalable functionality.
Whether you are involved in Energy and Electricity Trading, the Exploration & Production of Oil and Gas or Renewable Energies, it is recognised by the industry leaders that INFOR SunSystems has many unique features that meet the specific accounting and financial reporting needs.
TouchstoneEnergy were chosen because of their vast experience with Global Energy Trading and back office accounting across the wider Energy Sector, in particular their experience of working with clients who have an international presence and operate in a rapidly changing environment.
"We work with some of the best talent in the industry, and TouchstoneEnergy matches this with an outstanding team of people. The skill and capability they demonstrate and the success of our projects can only be attributed to our focus and their continued excellence."
Peter Davis - Business Unit Head | TouchstoneEnergy
Learn more: https://touchstoneenergy.co.uk/
Contact
TouchstoneEnergy
***@touchstone.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse