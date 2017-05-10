5 reasons why you should attend the Infor SunSystems User Day 2017

TouchstoneEnergy's Infor SunSystems User Day 2017 is taking place on Thursday, 15th June 2017 at Stationers' Hall, London.

Infor SunSystems User Day 2017

-- Here are five reasons why Infor SunSystems users would benefit from attending this event:Tim Truesdale, Product Director at Infor, will give this keynote address on what Infor have been doing over the past year including an update on SunSystems v6.3 and the Xi platform and what's on the road map for SunSystems v6 and v4 families.Rita Mistry and Tony Gow our Infor Solution Architects will present v6.3 and the Xi technology platform working together, highlighting what can now be achieved using this powerful combination through practical examples and the benefits to be had.Andes Loukianos, who now heads up our Business Intelligence unit and Paul Atkinson, Services Director for BI, will demonstrate just how easy it is to implement and benefit from a BI solution integrated with SunSystems, regardless of version.In this quick fire session we will give you a "taster" of three compelling add-on/complementary solutions for SunSystems with more information being available at the demo stations.During this session we will share with you our thoughts and guidance on how SunSystems can be used to allow you to comply with, "The duty to report on payment practices and performance"which began on 6th April 2017 and will affect businesses in scope over the next 12 months.Register for TouchstoneEnergy's Infor SunSystems User Day 2017 today to find out about all the latest updates and enhancements to Infor SunSystems and discover new tools which can help maximise your software investment.Register Here:We hope you can join us.