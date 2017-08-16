 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
22212019181716

U-Reach N3 Rugged Series: URDSN3-S4

Introducing the 4-Port N3 Rugged Sanitizer designed to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G Compliance.
 
CHINO, Calif. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. presents URDSN3-S4, a portable and industrialized data sanitizer. It is the result of our constant technological innovations that we strive for.

To introduce this machine, the exterior chassis can be locked and the unit's internal program can be password-protected, which prevents unauthorized intrusion to modify records. The currently offered sanitization modes are: Quick Erase, Full Erase, DoD Erase, Secure Erase, and DoD 7-Pass Erase; as expansion for additional modes are probable. A shortcut button (GO) is added to allow operators to perform asynchronous device sanitization per port for increased flexibility and efficiency.

Aside from the sanitization feature, data cloning and verifications are also integrated for flexibility. All function process will be recorded into non-volatile memory for record-purposes. The operator can export the log report into an external USB device or print out a physical report through the included printer.

In addition, operating in different environments is the key point of its design. Whether in extreme cold temperature or extreme hot temperature, it has completed and passed the toughest compliance MIL-STD-810G: 501.5 / 502.5 / 507.5 / 514.6 / 516.6 with an ingress protection of IP67.  Also, it is FCC/CE certified and complies with ISO/IEC 27037, 27041, 27042, 27043, and 27050.

Please visit our website: http://ureach-usa.com/

