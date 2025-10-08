News By Tag
Northville Pickleball Club Opens, Michigan's Premier Indoor Pickleball Destination
Northville Pickleball Club Officially Opens, Bringing Michigan's Premier Pickleball Destination to Life
"Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a community," said Mike Kowalczyk, Co-Owner of Northville Pickleball Club. "We set out to build something that goes beyond the game, a place where people of all ages and skill levels can feel welcome, stay active, and have fun together. Northville Pickleball Club is that space."
A Premier Facility for Every Player
Northville Pickleball Club was built from the ground up to be inclusive, innovative, and inspiring. The club offers:
Where Play Meets Community
Beyond its courts, NPC features the Sweet Brew Bistro, a full-service café offering homemade sandwiches, salads, soups, smoothies, shakes, and desserts. Whether you're refueling between games or meeting friends for lunch, Sweet Brew provides a warm, welcoming environment that makes the club a destination beyond sport.
"Pickleball brings people together in a way few sports can," added Mike Kowalczyk. "You'll see families, friends, coworkers, and even complete strangers laughing and playing side by side. That sense of connection is at the heart of what we've built."
Rooted in Northville, Designed for All
What truly sets Northville Pickleball Club apart is its commitment to both excellence, audacious hospitality and community. While pickleball facilities are emerging nationwide, NPC offers a rare blend of professional-
About Northville Pickleball Club
Northville Pickleball Club (NPC) is Southeast Michigan's premier indoor pickleball destination, offering 16 climate-controlled courts, professional instruction, and year-round opportunities for play and connection. Located in the heart of Northville, NPC combines sport, social energy, and hospitality through a dynamic mix of leagues, clinics, events, and the onsite Sweet Brew Bistro. Whether you're a first-time player or a seasoned competitor, NPC is where play meets community.
For more information, visit www.northvillepickleball.net or follow @northvillepickleball on social media.
Media Contact
Annie Kisabeth
annie@northvillepickleball.net
7152122526
