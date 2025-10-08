Northville Pickleball Club Opens, Michigan's Premier Indoor Pickleball Destination

Northville Pickleball Club Officially Opens, Bringing Michigan's Premier Pickleball Destination to Life

Learn-to-Play Classes for those new to the game

for those new to the game Session Play and Live Ball for best match experiences and faster-paced play

and for best match experiences and faster-paced play Junior Clinics and Teen Mixers to grow the next generation of pickleballers

and to grow the next generation of pickleballers Leagues, Mixers, and Social Events for players seeking competition and camaraderie

for players seeking competition and camaraderie Family Fun Days every weekend for all ages

Media Contact

Annie Kisabeth

annie@northvillepickleball.net

7152122526 Annie Kisabeth7152122526

End

-- The wait is over. The highly anticipated Northville Pickleball Club (NPC) has officially opened its doors, marking a major moment for pickleball enthusiasts across Southeast Michigan. As one of Michigan's largest custom-built pickleball facilities, with 16 state-of-the-art indoor courts, a full-service bistro, professional coaching staff, and an energetic lineup of leagues, clinics, and community events, NPC is redefining what it means to play, connect, and belong."Pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a community," said Mike Kowalczyk, Co-Owner of Northville Pickleball Club. "We set out to build something that goes beyond the game, a place where people of all ages and skill levels can feel welcome, stay active, and have fun together. Northville Pickleball Club is that space."Northville Pickleball Club was built from the ground up to be inclusive, innovative, and inspiring. The club offers:Membership is not required to play, but members also enjoy exclusive benefits such as Pro Shop discounts, travel team eligibility, and access to NPC's growing network of local events and partner perks.Beyond its courts, NPC features the Sweet Brew Bistro, a full-service café offering homemade sandwiches, salads, soups, smoothies, shakes, and desserts. Whether you're refueling between games or meeting friends for lunch, Sweet Brew provides a warm, welcoming environment that makes the club a destination beyond sport."Pickleball brings people together in a way few sports can," added Mike Kowalczyk. "You'll see families, friends, coworkers, and even complete strangers laughing and playing side by side. That sense of connection is at the heart of what we've built."What truly sets Northville Pickleball Club apart is its commitment to both excellence, audacious hospitality and community. While pickleball facilities are emerging nationwide, NPC offers a rare blend of professional-level amenities with a local spirit. The club hosts fundraisers, corporate outings, and family-friendly events that strengthen ties throughout the region.Northville Pickleball Club (NPC) is Southeast Michigan's premier indoor pickleball destination, offering 16 climate-controlled courts, professional instruction, and year-round opportunities for play and connection. Located in the heart of Northville, NPC combines sport, social energy, and hospitality through a dynamic mix of leagues, clinics, events, and the onsite Sweet Brew Bistro. Whether you're a first-time player or a seasoned competitor, NPC is where play meets community.For more information, visitor followon social media.