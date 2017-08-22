News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
U-Reach NV-BM Series: M.2/U.2 PCIe NVMe Duplicator and Sanitizer
2nd generation with improved physical interface, world-wide patented NVMe duplication technology, and MIL-STD-810G Compliance.
Introducing the following revisions, the vertically-aligned ports are replaced with horizontally-
An additional feature has been tested, operating in different environments is the key point of its design. Whether in extreme cold temperature or extreme hot temperature, it has completed and passed the toughest compliance MIL-STD-810G:
Please visit our website: http://ureach-
Contact
U-Reach Data Solutions Inc.
***@ureach-usa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017