U-Reach NV-BM Series: M.2/U.2 PCIe NVMe Duplicator and Sanitizer

2nd generation with improved physical interface, world-wide patented NVMe duplication technology, and MIL-STD-810G Compliance.
 
CHINO, Calif. - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. presents the 2nd Generation of the NV-BM Series, an industrialized data cloner and sanitizer for PCIe NVMe or SATA Express devices. It is the result of listening to our customer's combined requirements.

Introducing the following revisions, the vertically-aligned ports are replaced with horizontally-aligned ports; these changes prevents M.2/U.2 socket fatigue and premature wearing. A brand new Bakelite support has been redesigned to accept both M.2/U.2 sockets without changing the structural access. An external access port has been opened on the side of the duplicator for the operators to add, remove, or upgrade the internal SSD for image storage.

An additional feature has been tested, operating in different environments is the key point of its design. Whether in extreme cold temperature or extreme hot temperature, it has completed and passed the toughest compliance MIL-STD-810G: 501.5 / 502.5 / 507.5 / 514.6 / 516.6.  Also FCC/CE certified and complies with ISO/IEC 27037, 27041, 27042, 27043, and 27050.

Please visit our website: http://ureach-usa.com/

Contact
U-Reach Data Solutions Inc.
***@ureach-usa.com
Source:
Email:***@ureach-usa.com
Posted By:***@ureach-usa.com Email Verified
Tags:Duplicator, M.2 PCIe, NVMe
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Chino - California - United States
Page Updated Last on: Aug 22, 2017
