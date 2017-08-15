News By Tag
Hypertherm Introduce Plasma with XPR300 for X-Definition Cutting - Germangulf.com
The new XPR300 represents Hypertherm's most significant advance in mechanized plasma cutting technology ever. German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Hypertherm.
X-Definition class plasma cutting machines combines engineering advances and refined high definition plasma processes to deliver unmatched plasma cut quality on mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. X-Definition Plasma is available in Hypertherm's new XPR300. New technology makes it more efficient than any other plasma system. The XPR300 cuts faster and uses power more efficiently than earlier Hypertherm systems like the HyPerformance®
The combination of faster cut speeds, unparalleled cut quality, intuitive features, and automatic system monitoring make it our most advanced and productive plasma yet. It really opens up a wide range of opportunities for companies by providing cut quality and consistency that may make it suitable for applications which have previously been associated with laser, but with the much lower initial investment costs associated with plasma.
