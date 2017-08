Hypertherm Introduce Plasma with XPR300 for X-Definition Cutting - Germangulf.com

The new XPR300 represents Hypertherm's most significant advance in mechanized plasma cutting technology ever. German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Hypertherm.

Media Contact

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd

+971 6 5314161

marketing@german- gulf.com German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd+971 6 5314161

End

-- Hypertherm, manufacturer of plasma, laser, and waterjet cutting systems announced its most significant advance in mechanized plasma cutting ever with the introduction of an entirely new class of plasma called X-Definition™. This new plasma is available for the first time in a 300 amp plasma system called the XPR300™.X-Definition classcombines engineering advances and refined high definition plasma processes to deliver unmatched plasma cut quality on mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum. X-Definition Plasma is available in Hypertherm's new XPR300. New technology makes it more efficient than any other plasma system. The XPR300 cuts faster and uses power more efficiently than earlier Hypertherm systems like the HyPerformance®HPR260XD®. Piercing capability is also improved thanks to increased power and an exclusive argon-assist process which enables 30 percent thicker piercing on mild steel and a 20 percent increase on stainless steel.The combination of faster cut speeds, unparalleled cut quality, intuitive features, and automatic system monitoring make it our most advanced and productive plasma yet. It really opens up a wide range of opportunities for companies by providing cut quality and consistency that may make it suitable for applications which have previously been associated with laser, but with the much lower initial investment costs associated with plasma.designs and manufactures advanced cutting products for use in a variety of industries such as shipbuilding, manufacturing, and automotive repair. Its product line includes plasma, laser and waterjet cutting systems, in addition to CNC motion and height controls, CAM nesting software, robotic software, and consumables. Hypertherm systems are trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses.For More Information, Get in touch with ourto enquire about Hypertherm Products.German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Hypertherm. Visit http://www.germangulf.com/welding-cutting.html for details.We can be reached at +971 6 5316171 or F: +971 6 5314184. Our email address is welding@german- gulf.com