News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Friulsider Chemical Anchors | Screws & Bolts - Germangulf.com
Germangulf.com, the authorized distributor of Friulsider Products. E-mail: industrial@german-gulf.com or T: +971 6 5257373 | +971 6 5314161 or F: +971 6 5454552.
Continuously searching for innovative technological solutions, Friulsider constantly expands and evolves its product range, which now includes a total of 5800 articles, divided into anchors, roofing, cladding fixings, wood screws, nuts & bolts for metals.
The various product ranges are as below:
ANCHORS
Metal anchors-nylon plugs-chemical fixings
o Chemical fixings
o Metallic heavy Duty Fixings
o Metallic medium duty
o Long fixings
o Light fixings
o Special fixings
o Scaffold fixings
o Plasterboard fixings
o Thermo-
o Electrical fixings
o Fixing for insulating materials
o Metallic Clamps
o Drill bits, cutters, chisels, Bits and Inserts
o Rivets
ROOFING
Self drilling screws-Self taping screws-roofing and cladding fixings-photovoltaic fixing System.
o Steel
o Self drilling screws for Roofing and Cladding
o Stainless steel A4 Bimetal elf drilling screws
o Wood screws for roofing and cladding
o Cover caps
o Nails and Bars
o Saddle Washers
o Washer and Gaskets
o Photovoltaic Fixing system
WOOD
Wood Fixings-Wood Connector
o Wood Fixing
o Wood Connectors
SCREW & BOLTS
Screw & Bolts
o Zinc Plated Screws and Bolts
o Stainless Steel Screws and Bolts
Germangulf.com, the authorized distributor of Friulsider Products.
For more information with regards to Friulsider Products http://www.germangulf.com/
Media Contact
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd
+971 6 5257373
***@german-gulf.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse