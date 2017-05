Friulsider Chemical Anchors | Screws & Bolts - Germangulf.com

Germangulf.com, the authorized distributor of Friulsider Products. E-mail: industrial@german-gulf.com or T: +971 6 5257373 | +971 6 5314161 or F: +971 6 5454552.

-- Friulsider S.P.A, established in 1966 has expanded rapidly over the year. The production of all references, in steel, chemical and nylon, is carried out in-house, to ensure the quality of a "made in Italy" product and to rapidly respond to all of the market demands, from construction to plant engineering, from mechanical industry to carpentry.Continuously searching for innovative technological solutions, Friulsider constantly expands and evolves its product range, which now includes a total of 5800 articles, divided into anchors, roofing, cladding fixings, wood screws, nuts & bolts for metals.o Metallic heavy Duty Fixingso Metallic medium dutyo Long fixingso Light fixingso Special fixingso Scaffold fixingso Plasterboard fixingso Thermo-Sanitary fixingso Electrical fixingso Fixing for insulating materialso Metallic Clampso Drill bits, cutters, chisels, Bits and Insertso Rivetso Steelo Self drilling screws for Roofing and Claddingo Stainless steel A4 Bimetal elf drilling screwso Wood screws for roofing and claddingo Cover capso Nails and Barso Saddle Washerso Washer and Gasketso Photovoltaic Fixing systemo Wood Fixingo Wood Connectorso Zinc Plated Screws and Boltso Stainless Steel Screws and BoltsFor more information with regards to Friulsider Products http://www.germangulf.com/ 04_002_ITS_friulsider.html – please feel free to contact the Helpdesk email address below via: industrial@german-gulf.com or T: +971 6 5257373 | +971 6 5314161 or F: +971 6 5454552.