Industry News





Friulsider Chemical Anchors | Screws & Bolts - Germangulf.com

Germangulf.com, the authorized distributor of Friulsider Products. E-mail: industrial@german-gulf.com or T: +971 6 5257373 | +971 6 5314161 or F: +971 6 5454552.
 
 
SHARJAH, UAE - May 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Friulsider S.P.A, established in 1966 has expanded rapidly over the year. The production of all references, in steel, chemical and nylon, is carried out in-house, to ensure the quality of a "made in Italy" product and to rapidly respond to all of the market demands, from construction to plant engineering, from mechanical industry to carpentry.

Continuously searching for innovative technological solutions, Friulsider constantly expands and evolves its product range, which now includes a total of 5800 articles, divided into anchors, roofing, cladding fixings, wood screws, nuts & bolts for metals.

The various product ranges are as below:

ANCHORS

Metal anchors-nylon plugs-chemical fixings

o    Chemical fixings

o    Metallic heavy Duty Fixings

o    Metallic medium duty

o    Long fixings

o    Light fixings

o    Special fixings

o    Scaffold fixings

o    Plasterboard fixings

o    Thermo-Sanitary fixings

o    Electrical fixings

o    Fixing for insulating materials

o    Metallic Clamps

o    Drill bits, cutters, chisels, Bits and Inserts

o    Rivets

ROOFING

Self drilling screws-Self taping screws-roofing and cladding fixings-photovoltaic fixing System.

o    Steel

o    Self drilling screws for Roofing and Cladding

o    Stainless steel A4 Bimetal elf drilling screws

o    Wood screws for roofing and cladding

o    Cover caps

o    Nails and Bars

o    Saddle Washers

o    Washer and Gaskets

o    Photovoltaic Fixing system

WOOD

Wood Fixings-Wood Connector

o Wood Fixing

o Wood Connectors

SCREW & BOLTS

Screw & Bolts

o Zinc Plated Screws and Bolts

o Stainless Steel Screws and Bolts

Germangulf.com, the authorized distributor of Friulsider Products.

For more information with regards to Friulsider Products http://www.germangulf.com/04_002_ITS_friulsider.html – please feel free to contact the Helpdesk email address below via: industrial@german-gulf.com or T: +971 6 5257373 | +971 6 5314161 or F: +971 6 5454552.

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd
+971 6 5257373
***@german-gulf.com
