US Battery - Endurance Plus Battery - Germangulf.com
US Battery announced the launch of the new Endurance Battery Line on December 09, 2016. E-mail: batteries@german-gulf.com. Tel. +971-6-525 7373 | Fax. +971-6-531 41 28. Website: www.germangulf.com
New Features Offered:
· All new Red/Red color scheme
· Improved ratings
· Molded in UTL terminals
· Optional Dual molded in terminals coming soon
The product range being offered is the US 2000 XC2, US 8VGC XC2 and the US 12VRX XC2. Ratings have been improved on the US 2000 XC2 and the US 8VGC XC2 has been redesigned to improve overall performance. As noted above, all three models will include molded in UTL terminals with torque values consistent with the current burned on UTL versions. The US 2000 XC2 has improved ratings designed to make this battery a head to head competitor with the T-105. The US 12VRX XC2 will be available with or without lifting handles and will become our standard GC12V configuration.
Combined with the benefits of our XC2 formulation:
· Highest Initial capacity
· Fastest cycle up to full rated capacity (achieved in as few as 25 cycles)
· Highest total energy delivered over the life of the battery
· Improved recharge-ability
U.S. Battery is providing you with the very best deep cycle battery available, continue to put quality and performance into entire product line while the competition looks for ways to reduce material costs for greater profit. U.S. Battery painstakingly handcrafts every battery produced right here in the USA!
German-Gulf, the authorized distributor of US Batteries.
Contact:
Tel. +971-6-525 7373 | Fax. +971-6-531 41 28.
E-mail: batteries@german-
Contact
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd
***@german-gulf.com
