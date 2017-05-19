News By Tag
Hypertherm Honored with Separate Awards from EPA and Manufacturing Institute - GermanGulf.com
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Hypertherm Products. For More Information, Get in touch with our Welding and Cutting Division to know about Hypertherm. We can be reached at +971 6 5314161 or F: +971 6 5314184.
Hypertherm is one of four honorees from New Hampshire and eight businesses in New England to receive the award. In selecting Hypertherm, an independent EPA panel looked at Hypertherm's work to identify and measurably improve its environmental impact, replicate its sustainability programs, and share its model with other organizations.
Achievements cited include Hypertherm's success in reducing its landfill waste to 2.2 percent last year, as well as the company's work to increase the energy efficiency of its operations by 30 percent and reduce its operational carbon impact by 50 percent. In addition, the EPA considered Hypertherm's use of Life Cycle Assessments and a Design for Sustainability scorecard to reduce the environmental impact of the products it manufactures and sells.
Separately, Hypertherm announced the selection of Robin Tindall, its Environmental Stewardship Manager, as a Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead honoree. The STEP Ahead Award, presented by The Manufacturing Institute, honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership throughout their careers. It is meant to examine and promote the role of women within the industry through recognition, research, and leadership.
As the company's Environmental Stewardship Manager, Ms. Tindall is a driving force behind the company's work to deliver value through sustainable engineering by convening associates around specific environmental challenges. Additionally, Ms. Tindall is central to achieving aggressive goals outlined in Hypertherm's 2020 Sustainability Dashboard. Those goals encompass the waste, energy efficiency, and carbon impact of Hypertherm's products, logistics, and business operations. At the same time, she is passionate about sharing her knowledge with others by mentoring and coaching team members and volunteering for causes that engage young women in engineering and STEM work.
Hypertherm designs and manufactures advanced cutting products for use in a variety of industries such as shipbuilding, manufacturing, and automotive repair. Its product line includes plasma, laser and waterjet cutting systems, in addition to CNC motion and height controls, CAM nesting software, robotic software and consumables. Hypertherm systems are trusted for performance and reliability that result in increased productivity and profitability for hundreds of thousands of businesses. The company's reputation for cutting innovation dates back nearly 50 years to 1968, with Hypertherm's invention of water injection plasma cutting. The 100 percent associate owned company has more than 1,400 associates along with operations and partner representation worldwide.
