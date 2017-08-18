News By Tag
Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology welcomes Certified Nurse Midwife Jennifer Juve
Jennifer Juve started her nursing career as a staff nurse in labor and delivery, and has worked in a variety of women's health services over the past decade; including as a travel nurse throughout the United States, an OBGYN office nurse, and a lead birth assistant at Fort Worth Birthing & Wellness Center under midwife Carla Morrow, CNM, DNP. In 2011, she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from Texas Tech University. She graduated from Frontier Nursing University's Midwifery Program in 2017 with a Master's Degree in Nursing.
"We couldn't be more excited to have Jenn launch our midwifery program at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne," said practice founder, Dr. Steven A. Suba. "Jenn's talent and positive energy will be an asset to our practice and to every woman and family she serves in Cleburne."
To schedule an appointment with midwife Jennifer Juve, contact the Cleburne Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology office at 817-556-3606 or visit the website at http://www.graceobgyn.com. The Grace location at Cleburne serves Cleburne, Stephenville, Midlothian, Glen Rose, Keene, Alvarado, Burleson, Joshua, and surrounding areas.
