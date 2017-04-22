 
Dr. Leslie Phillips presenting as part of "Being Well" series with Texas Health Resources

 
FORT WORTH, Texas - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Leslie Phillips, M.D., Obstetrics & Gynecology has been invited to speak on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 11:30 am as part of the Texas Health Willow Park Hospital's "Being Well" presentations.

"Being Well: A Health & Well-Being Discussion" is a free series of educational lectures presented by health professionals and designed to provide consumers with the latest information in a particular area of focus.

Dr. Phillips will speak on sleep, health numbers and writing the next pages of a healthy life for women. Women and those who have women in their lives are encouraged to attend this class on well being.

The event will be held at Texas Health Willow Park located at Interstate 20 and Crown Pointe Boulevard. The program is free and a light lunch is included. Reservations are required and seating is limited. To reserve a spot, guests can call 1-877-THR-WELL (1-877-847-9355), or browse a listing of upcoming Being Well events and register online at
https://www.texashealth.org/pages/health-information/public-lectures-being-well.aspx

Dr. Phillips practices comprehensive obstetrics and gynecology at Texas Health Willow Park and Texas Health Southwest in Fort Worth. For information on Grace OBGYN & Midwifery, or to book an appointment, call 817-776-4722 or connect online at gracebirth.com.

817-776-4722
***@gracebirth.com
