Dr. Madeline Manning joins team at Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology

 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology has announced that Dr. Madeline Manning will join the practice in September 2017.

Dr. Manning will serve clients at the Texas Health Resources Harris Methodist Southwest campus serving the greater Fort Worth area, the Texas Health Resources Aledo/Willow Park campus, serving Aledo, Benbrook,Willow Park and Weatherford, and the Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology office in Granbury.

"We are happy to welcome Dr. Manning to Grace," said Dr. Steven Suba, owner and medical director of Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology. "Madeline is a Fort Worth native and we are excited she is returning to the area to serve women here."

Dr. Madeline Manning wcj graduated from McMurry University in Abilene and attended medical school at Kansas City University in Kansas City, MO. She completed her residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at the Permian Basin where she received a Resident Teaching Award.

To schedule an appointment with a Grace OBGYN, call Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology at 817-776-4722 (tel:(817)%20776-4722).

About Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology
Grace Obstetrics & Gynecology provides ethical, respectful care to women in the Dallas/ Fort Worth area who desire to be active participants in their health care decisions. The experienced team of obstetrician-gynecologists, midwives and staff provide a collaborative, balanced approach to individualized care. Grace offers
services encompassing obstetrical as well as well-woman and preventative health care. In addition, Grace providers can address those issues from cycle irregularity, abnormal pap smears, hormonal as well as menopausal issues.

