Dr. Leslie Phillips to speak on panel at 2017 Birth Roundup
The panel is hosted by Jill Arnold, of CesareanRates.com and Consumer Reports and other panelists are Lindsay Griffith, CNM, Dr. Teri Mitchell, RN, CNM, IBCLC, Roxanne Anderson, LM CPM, Kate Novotny, Labor and Delivery RN, Delilah Ray, CE and Doula, and Tasha Portley, RN, ICAN of Tyler Chapter Leader.
The annual Birth Roundup is held in Texas and features speakers prominent in the birth industry. The keynote speaker for this year's Birth Roundup is the "Mother of Modern Midwifery," Ina May Gaskin. Grace OBGYN & Midwifery is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Birth Roundup. For more information visit birthroundup.birthtexas.org. For information on Grace OBGYN & Midwifery visit gracebirth.org.
Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2017