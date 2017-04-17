 
News By Tag
* Obgyn
* Panel
* Obstetrics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Worth
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211

Dr. Leslie Phillips to speak on panel at 2017 Birth Roundup

 
FORT WORTH, Texas - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Leslie Phillips, OBGYN, has been invited to speak on a panel at the 2017 Birth Roundup. The event is hosted by Texas Birth Networks and the panel is coordinated by Dallas/ Fort Worth International Ceserean Awareness Network (ICAN). The panel, titled "Preventing the Primary Cesarean" examines ceserean rates among low risk first time moms, and how women and providers can work to reduce the rate of ceserean in the state of Texas.

The panel is hosted by Jill Arnold, of CesareanRates.com and Consumer Reports and other panelists are Lindsay Griffith, CNM, Dr. Teri Mitchell, RN, CNM, IBCLC, Roxanne Anderson, LM CPM, Kate Novotny, Labor and Delivery RN, Delilah Ray, CE and Doula, and Tasha Portley, RN, ICAN of Tyler Chapter Leader.

The annual Birth Roundup is held in Texas and features speakers prominent in the birth industry. The keynote speaker for this year's Birth Roundup is the "Mother of Modern Midwifery," Ina May Gaskin. Grace OBGYN & Midwifery is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Birth Roundup. For more information visit birthroundup.birthtexas.org. For information on Grace OBGYN & Midwifery visit gracebirth.org.

Contact
Shannon Blackwell
***@gracebirth.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gracebirth.com Email Verified
Tags:Obgyn, Panel, Obstetrics
Industry:Health
Location:Fort Worth - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 17, 2017
Grace OBGYN & Midwifery News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share