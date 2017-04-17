Dr. Leslie Phillips to speak on panel at 2017 Birth Roundup

Contact

-- Dr. Leslie Phillips, OBGYN, has been invited to speak on a panel at the 2017 Birth Roundup. The event is hosted by Texas Birth Networks and the panel is coordinated by Dallas/ Fort Worth International Ceserean Awareness Network (ICAN). The panel, titled "Preventing the Primary Cesarean" examines ceserean rates among low risk first time moms, and how women and providers can work to reduce the rate of ceserean in the state of Texas.The panel is hosted by Jill Arnold, of CesareanRates.com and Consumer Reports and other panelists are Lindsay Griffith, CNM, Dr. Teri Mitchell, RN, CNM, IBCLC, Roxanne Anderson, LM CPM, Kate Novotny, Labor and Delivery RN, Delilah Ray, CE and Doula, and Tasha Portley, RN, ICAN of Tyler Chapter Leader.The annual Birth Roundup is held in Texas and features speakers prominent in the birth industry. The keynote speaker for this year's Birth Roundup is the "Mother of Modern Midwifery," Ina May Gaskin. Grace OBGYN & Midwifery is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Birth Roundup. For more information visit birthroundup.birthtexas.org. For information on Grace OBGYN & Midwifery visit gracebirth.org.