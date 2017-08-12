News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
StudentShare has released original study guides to extend the Q&A section
An educational portal StudentShare has presented a set of Study Guides that fulfilling its Q&A service. The guides are organized in reaction to the preferred student requests with the help of top quality writers and educators.
The Q&A service started working in February. After two months passed, it has become clear that requests students enquire about their academic tasks have a particular design. The most in-ask subject areas connect with the reading that is a part of curriculums throughout U.S high schools. So one type of guides given in Q&A section helps to grasp literary works fully. Each book guide includes an in-depth review of a book's plot and research of its three primary things: characters, themes and symbols, and quotes.
As for another type of guides, it concerns the process of essay writing. The significant part of the company's agenda is to try to encourage students to develop their writing skills. Consequently, the second type of guides provides all-adopting instructions in order to prepare nearly every kind of essay (descriptive, process analysis, narrative, definition, and more).
To find out more about Study Guides visit https://studentshare.net/
Every guide on essay says the topic choice is the most critical point of the essay preparation. It determines the further writing process. So beyond the tutorials on essay writing, StudentShare has established the section called as Essay Topics. Here students will find the proven means on how to come up with a needed subject for academic writing. Additionally, each article includes up to 60 examples topic ideas for every essay type.
Visit https://studentshare.net/
So, at present, students are able to find three types of guides on the portal. Among those are book guides, recommendations on writing essays of different types, and tips on how to develop topic ideas. Qualified educators and writers took part in putting together all mentioned types of guidelines.
StudentShare is an educational platform that provides a large number of services and tools for students. Given that writing is one of the most frequent study tasks, the company targeted to produce solutions that help students to write as many essays as they need. The primary of these solutions is an online database of academic papers. Supplemented with such services as Q&A and Study Guides, the database becomes a channel of communication, where students learn, students write, and students share.
Contact
StudentShare
Mary Daniels
***@studentshare.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse