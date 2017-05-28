News By Tag
Student Bot - New Service for Students
An advanced tool for searching papers within StudentShare database
The main idea of the new tool is to save time and simplify the process of searching for academic papers on StudentShare essay database. The user opens the Facebook Messenger, writes the desirable topic to Student Bot and gets the list of matching topics.
When using for the first time, a student needs to click 'Get Started' button. After that Student Bot will guide him/her to enter the topic of a searched essay.
"Hi! I have gathered over 1M academic papers and
I'm pleased to share them with you.
Tell me your topic and I'll check what I have on it."
Once the topic is entered, Student Bot will look for relevant papers samples, and, if there are any, will send them as web links in Facebook Messenger. The message itself is displayed as an essay theme and the first sentence, so it makes the search faster. The user is able to define whether the chosen essays are relevant and helpful at a glance.
When the tool is unable to find any matches, it asks to paraphrase the topic or look for other keywords to check. Student Bot will ask, whether they are relevant to the user with a 'yes/no' option in the answer.
Try out Student Bot here https://www.facebook.com/
This tool is completely free of charge and is designed to reduce time students spend looking for a proper essay sample. Student Bot searches only throughout the StudentShare database of essay examples, which are shared by students for students. So the user can be confident, that everything he or she gets from Student Bot search is a paper on the asked topic. It won't show web pages with 'maybe relevant' information and will save students time, simplifying the search. When using this tool there is no need to open additional browser windows or tabs to check for essay examples.
Surely, Student Bot cannot be the 'last minute call' to find and download an essay. It serves as a search throughout a database of essay examples shared by students. This means, that found papers were written and shared by students, who originally wrote them. Therefore they can only serve as an example of structure, ideas, and composition of an essay. This is helpful for everyone, who strives in a search of a good idea or inspiration.
StudentShare project was designed for students to share their works. It is an online database with over 1,000,000 uploaded academic paper examples. It contains a vast variety of essays, which can be used as a source of ideas or an example to follow. Each week the database gets updated on over 40 subject categories and receives over 8,000 new papers.
Haven't heard of StudentShare, the biggest online database of academic samples? Visit https://studentshare.net/
