StudentShare has launched a new service - Free GPA calculator

-- A student platform StudentShare launched a new tool - Free GPA Calculator. The tool allows calculating the GPA both for college and for high school students. StudentShare team reasons a release of such tool by a high demand among students and their parents. The fact that GPA is one of the most important metrics of student academic performance makes the tool popular solution for those who care about their further study or employment.Since the platform's audience is not limited to college students only, the team has decided to present an extended version of the calculator. It is applicable both for college and high school grade systems. GPA Calculator defines an average point, depending on an amount of course credits and type of class a student has attended.andcalculators are two separate systems for calculating an average study result. GPA for college is counted on 4.0 scale. To figure out their average score, students point out a grade and amount of credits for each course. Athat can be included in calculating is. There is also an option to add another semester. This allows defining a student'swhich means an average score for all past semesters. When a student points out the letter grade, the system automatically converts it into the numeric equivalent. A student gets the final GPA results in a form of number rounded to the nearest hundredth.You can find more about Free GPA Calculator here: https://studentshare.net/ gpa-calculator StudentShare's Calculator defines both theandGPA, depending on the user's request. The unweighted grade point average is counted by adding the grades and division its result by the number of courses. The weighted result, instead, is calculated given the difficulty level of each course. The first type is applicable to define a grade point average for all college students.The weighted results are important for high school students who have attended the advanced classes. To calculate a high school GPA, students need to fill the field with a grade and a level of each class: regular, honors or AP. For regular class, max GPA is 4.0 similarly to the college system. For an honors class grade, the calculator adds 0,5 point. For AP (advanced placement) classes, 1 point is added to each grade. Thus, the final result is calculated given the difficulty level of each class.Using the tool doesn't require registration and is completely free for every student.StudentShare is a multipurpose student platform that combines several tools and services for students. While the primary product of the company is an online database of academic papers, it also suggests other services, including:- a Facebook Messenger bot that searches the papers throughout the databasewhere students help each other to deal with their study questions- and a recently launchedTo find out more of StudentShare, the best online database of academic samples visit https://studentshare.net/ about-us