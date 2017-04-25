News By Tag
StudentShare Celebrates Success of a New Service for Students
CEO of StudentShare.net Anna Sterling presents her new brainchild that provides students with answers to any study issues
Since its launch on February 27, 2017 Student Help has managed to connect many students of different colleges and universities worldwide who share the same study problems.
StudentShare is a database of 1 million of academic examples that mainly serves students of American, British, Australian, and European educational institutions.
Anna Sterling, a StudentShare co-founder and CEO, gave her brainchild a birth assisted by a huge team of developers, writers, designers, and content managers. It took a team five months to implement and test all the useful features of a new service.
They developed an algorithm that allows students to ask questions on any study issues and always get an answer even if other students can't provide it. Then StudentShare professional consultants roll up their sleeves to bring students helpful tips and resources for the answer.
Anna Sterling points out that Student Help is more than another Q&A service where students generate various poignant questions. It also functions as a global student community for communication, sharing experience, and resources.
"It is the place where students from all countries can help each other improving their knowledge and academic skills on any challenging subject", said Mrs. Sterling.
To find out more about Student Help visit https://studentshare.net/
Student Help has a number of features for two groups of learners.
For those who seek answers:
- It allows brainstorming new ideas and finding helpful prompts. Any learner suffers from doubts and confusion when he or she needs to deliver the most appropriate answer. Using Student Help service they can check their assumptions and ideas for the relevancy.
- Learners can beat their procrastination syndrome. Struggling with a task description students spend hours in vain and usually postpone such assignments until the due date. Knowing how to start learners can meet their deadlines easier.
- Students get a chance to receive alternative solutions and resources to their study problems. When learners with experience and academic background share their viewpoints, a student receives a variety of solutions. Thus, a learner can formulate stronger arguments to support particular hypotheses of his work. Moreover, a student gets a number of useful platforms and tools to complete a task faster.
For those who are eager to help:
- Student Help allows senior students share their expertise and knowledge with less experienced students.
- A learner who has mastered a particular issue can get another perspective in new discussions. Moreover, students from both sides (those who ask and answer) can receive valuable evidence-based refutations to their thesis topics.
Mrs. Sterling explains that the main goal was to create such a Q&A service that could help a student solve any current educational issue whether to figure out a home assignment or find a crucial resource for a thesis paper.
"Every morning I started from reading StudentShare Live Chat's frequent requests. I came across some questions that were asked more often than others. Some of the students just wanted to understand whether their approach to writing another essay or presenting a particular argument had any sense. We realized that the best answers could give not only tutors but those students who handled their tasks and created something exceptionally good. Besides, each university has own requirements to particular topics. Who else than a student could become an expert on your question having faced the same challenges before?," adds Anna.
Haven't heard of StudentShare, the widest online essay collection? Visit https://studentshare.net/
If you've dropped in our online essay archive, you're probably up to the elbows in writing troubles. No worries, StudentShare can help you elevate the creativity. You've come to the place of fast & easy academic solutions. We are a huge storage of more than 1,000,000 essays to fit any degree, complexity level and subject. Think of any discipline: Biology, IT or Business and you'll find a piece matching the area. Topic is no problem either. Documents you can find in our online essay collection cover a wide range of themes assigned during studies.
