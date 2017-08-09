James Zerfoss, of Pittsburgh, PA, to Summit Kilimanjaro with Adventure Travel Tour Operator Adventur

Pittsburgh Marathon - James Zerfoss

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Kilimanjaro

• Machame

• Tanzania Industry:

• Travel Location:

• Boulder - Colorado - US

Contact

Robin Paschall

(303) 500-5047

travel@adventureswithinreach.com Robin Paschall(303) 500-5047

End

-- Climbing the tallest mountain in Africa is not your average adventure. In fact, it can be life changing. In September 2017, James Zerfoss, of Pittsburgh, PA, will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro (19,340 feet / 5,895 meters) on the 6-day Machame Route (http://www.adventureswithinreach.com/tanzania/kilimanjaro/overview.php?trip=6-day-Machame-Route). Mt. Kilimanjaro, or "Kili" for short, located three degrees south of the equator in northeastern Tanzania, is the tallest mountain in Africa and the highest freestanding mountain in the world. Zerfoss will join a group to climb the Machame Route, otherwise known as the "Whiskey" route. The Machame route is the second most popular route and one of the most scenic routes on the mountain. All the trekking routes on Kilimanjaro are non-technical and can be accomplished by anyone in reasonably good physical condition. "Kilimanjaro is our hottest destination,"says Robin Paschall, owner of Adventures Within Reach. "Of the famous 'Seven Summits,' Kili is the easiest to get to and to climb. Most people add a cultural tour like a safari and some choose to enhance their experience by choosing our luxury trek option. But no matter how one does it, summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro is truly a trip of a lifetime."James Zerfoss believes that it is important to live life to the fullest. That is at the heart of his inspiration to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. One day, while reading an article about people's deepest regrets in life, James noted that the article pointed out not traveling enough was people's number one regret. Reading this led James to book a trip with Adventures Within Reach to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro. James is a world traveler who has traveled to 45 countries and lived in Asia from 2005-2011. His favorite trips were to Salvador, Brazil, and Peru and he has been to Mt. Everest base camp. James plans to summit Mt. Aconcagua on the Argentina/Chile border.