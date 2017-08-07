 
News By Tag
* Fantasy
* Steampunk
* Sword And Sorcery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Eugene
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
13121110987

Empire of Masks Continues with Mourningbird!

 
 
Empire-of Masks, Mourningbird
Empire-of Masks, Mourningbird
EUGENE, Ore. - Aug. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Empire of Masks is an exciting and explosive new series where ships sail through the skies, and men and women wage war with magic, sword, muskets, and cannons.

A creature of darkness lurks in the shadows of Velaroth, wearing the skin of its victims, and grips the city in terror. Dorian, a Necrophage bent on sowing chaos and paving the way for his people's invasion, has declared war on the humans of Eidolan, and there appears to be no one capable of stopping him.

Kiera's world is shattered by those who hold power, and she is forced to seek an ally. The nightbird is coming into power of her own, but can she stay alive long enough to seize it? Russel's behavior has taken a turn for the worse, and his actions have drawn the attention of those who would use his amazing talents for their own gain…and everyone else's loss.

The battle for Velaroth, and perhaps the world, has begun. Who will win? Who will live to mourn the dead? Will there be anything left for the victor to claim as their prize? FIND OUT MORE https://books.pronoun.com/mourningbird/

Contact
Brock Deskins
***@brocksbooks.com
End
Source:Dingo Dog Publishing
Email:***@brocksbooks.com Email Verified
Tags:Fantasy, Steampunk, Sword And Sorcery
Industry:Books
Location:Eugene - Oregon - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brock E. Deskins PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Aug 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share