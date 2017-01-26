 
Brock Deskins sets fire to people's imagination once again with his newest release

 
 
Nightbird (Empire of Masks book 2)
Nightbird (Empire of Masks book 2)
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Nightbird is the second installment of the explosive new series, Empire of Masks, written by one of Amazon's top-selling independent fantasy authors. The story is set two hundred years after the first amazing book, Highlords of Phaer. Like so many people living in the shattered world left behind after the sorcerer highlords' destruction, a young woman name Kiera struggles to survive in an unforgiving world fraught with danger.

Kiera is a nightbird, a thief who flits about the vast city of Velaroth stealing what she can in order to survive. Fiercely independent, Kiera refuses to indenture herself and her two close friends, Wesley and Russel, by joining one of the larger gangs in the city. Wesley is a young man and a pathological liar. His little brother, Russel, is an autistic savant that communicates only through sign but who could secretly be the most powerful techno-arcanist the empire has ever known.

Deep in debt to the underlord Nimat, Kiera dives into evermore dangerous schemes that puts her in opposition to many of the city's most powerful people. But lurking in the shadows is an enemy more deadly and insidious than anyone could imagine, and Kiera and her friends might be the only thing standing between it and a second cataclysm.

Read and exciting excerpt at http://brockdeskins.com/nightbird-excerpt/

Nightbird is available on Amazon now at: http://smarturl.it/nightbird

Haven't read Highlords of Phaer? Get it for free February 1-2 on Amazon!

