Red Apple Technologies Offer Mobile Applications Development Service at Affordable Prices
Red Apple Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a mobile apps company which offers a wide range of iOS and Android development apps an affordable price. It adheres to strict quality testing process to ensure that the apps developed are user friendly.
Red Apple spends a considerable amount of time on research and development to create these apps. The app market in India is still growing and some mobile apps have gained considerable popularity, thereby creating a demand for greater number of apps which offer users with exciting features to work upon.
iOS app development to a great extent depends on a satisfactory experience along with a precise functional module. The iOS apps developed by Red Apple have high responsiveness, exactness of feature scope apart from a high-quality user experience when it comes to interface and UI/UX. These apps are highly functional and satisfies the expectations of a high-quality interface design. The company makes use of Agile methodology for the creation of these apps.
Solutions to Suit Client Needs
To ensure a satisfactory experience for clients, Red Apple makes clients involved in the SDLC of a project right from the start to a structured interaction process through a project management/monitoring tool or in certain occasions on an ad-hoc basis. In case of the latter, communication is done through Skype or video conferencing tools. Using streamlined designing methods of iOS app designing, the company has gained considerable experience in the auto layout and auto resizing. All the solutions created by them is to enrich the principles of Human Interface Guidelines(HIG)
A Well Trained Team
The development team at Red Apple Tech also has the knowhow to sustain quality processes associated with Android Interface guidelines for keeping up with the challenges associated with normal multiple screen resolution support. A seamless user experience with the quality interface design is achieved by adhering to all the guidelines which are associated with Android User Interface. The company's quality control team keeps a track of the changing Agile methodology approach and stays updated on the new updates, bug fixes and deviations in functionality.
Caching & releasing of necessary as well as redundant data with a combination of thin inter-operatability and among screen movements in such an application. There are a number of applications which are resource by using the battery life too quickly. The QA team points this out in case they happen during test thereby enabling the developers to optimize the consumption as much as they can.
To know more, visit http://www.redappletech.com/
Red Apple Technologies Pvt Ltd
***@redappletech.com
