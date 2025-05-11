Grit, Grace & Vision Defending Healthcare for 20 Years

Cutting-edge technology made Excelas a standout, delivering fast, accurate, and secure medical/legal analyses nationwide. Jean Bourgeois recognized technology's potential, invested in software development, and launched an innovative proprietary tool.

By: Excelas LLC

combining a mother's and baby's medical chronologies to illustrate the medical situation when birth resulted in an adverse event,

evaluating two patients' or residents' medical histories when an altercation between them resulted in an injury, or when

comparing the facts contained in a medical record to comments made about an event during a deposition or testimony.

Contact

Melinda Mallari

***@precisionmarketservices.com Melinda Mallari

End

-- "That's whatsaid!" is a phrase television audiences recognize as a recurring, inappropriate statement made popular by the character, Michael Scott (Steve Carrel), in 2005's breakout series "The Office.""That's whatdid," is what occurred, equally notable, in the same year, to revolutionize the medical/legal analysis sector: Excelas was launched by Jean Bourgeois from a kitchen table in Northeast Ohio.Excelas could have easily been a customer of The Office's fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, asBut Jean recognized these mountains of paper were not enabling clients to have information at their fingertips.Whatdid: More than a decade ago, Jean realized that technology could solve the "paper" problem. A visionary, not a techie, she invested in her team's development of a proprietary software tool, ZAXAS®. It digitized hand-written, and then electronic, medical records to quickly organize, sort, and document (Bates stamp) patient data. Excelas' medical and legal analysts reviewed the records for accuracy and completeness, and generated reports to help build winning defense strategies for healthcare organizations, long-term care systems, and the insurance industry.ZAXAS® was cutting edge and Excelas' competitive edge: it created chronologies, visual charts, and other reports useful for internal/external audits, demonstrating compliance, answering challenges.. Theirs, as well as client partners', is a people-oriented business. Suddenly, everyone was forced to isolate, while still finding ways to work together - safely.Federal, state, and local health guidelines were changing almost daily, as new information was emerging about the mysterious and devastating disease. Meanwhile,. It understood the confusion and concerns in the ever-shifting environment would make the task of compliance complicated and challenging.Additionally,before the courts throughout the United States, from October 2021 through May 2023. Monthly updates were posted on the Excelas website to keep industry professionals informed on decisions that might impact their interests and worries.resulting in the development of Excelas' COVID-19 Comprehensive Integrated Timeline Tool (CITT, pronounced "kit"). Instrumental in defending COVID-19 claims brought against long-term care facilities and other healthcare institutions, the layered timeline tool clearly and effectively demonstrated an organization's compliance according to guidance publishedAfter we moved on from the immediate covid threat, it was found that, includingMuch has changed since those debuts. Fans followed the ups and downs of the fictional Dunder Mifflin for nine TV seasons, yet real-lifeThe team depicted in The Office dealt with external challenges, such as dwindling paper demand and heightened competition from "big box" retailers, all while under the guidance of an awkward but well-meaning manager.Similarly,. Fortunately for Excelas, Jean Bourgeois' leadership bears no resemblance to that of Michael Scott. Through her strong guidance,