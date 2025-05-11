 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Hiking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2025
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

Follow on Google News

Hike Expo Chooses Colorado for National Tour Launch

The first hike-specific expo to announce a tour of the United States
By:
 
DENVER - May 16, 2025 - PRLog -- Hike Expo COLORADO, the world's largest hiking-focused event, is thrilled to announce its inaugural expo, set to take place May 15-16, 2026, at the stunning Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. This isn't just another expo; it's the official launch of a nationwide tour, bringing the ultimate hiking experience to enthusiasts across the country! Future confirmed stops for the Hike Expo tour include California, Washington, and New York.

"Our seasoned events team is thrilled to launch the Hike Expo brand in Colorado," says Celeste Miranda, Producer of Hike Expo. "Hiking is the top rated outdoor activity in so many states, it's time it had its own stage."

Powered by HikeCulture Magazine, this game-changing event promises to redefine "hiking" with cutting-edge gear, innovative products, expert-led education, and a whole lot of fun. Whether you're a seasoned trailblazer or just starting to explore the great outdoors, Hike Expo COLORADO is your one-stop shop for everything hiking.

What to Expect at Hike Expo COLORADO:

Gear Up and Innovate: Discover the latest in hiking technology, from lightweight backpacks and durable boots to high-tech navigation systems. With over 100 exhibitors, you'll find everything you need for your next trek.

Learn from the Best: Engage in educational workshops and seminars covering topics like wilderness survival, trail navigation, and outdoor photography. While the full speaker lineup is still under wraps, expect presentations from renowned adventurers, explorers, and athletes. Over 16 speakers are anticipated!

Connect with the Community: Meet fellow hiking enthusiasts, share your passion, and explore new trails and destinations together. The expo anticipates a vibrant atmosphere with over 5000+ attendees over the two-day event.

Thrilling Interactive Experiences: Test your limits with climbing walls for both adults and kids. Experience the breathtaking beauty of famous peaks with virtual reality climbs that let you ascend any mountain. Plus, put your outdoor skills to the test in speed challenges, including setting up a tent and packing a backpack against the clock! Over 40 interactive demos and activities are planned.

The Ultimate Hiking Hub: From essential gear to inspiring talks and community building, Hike Expo COLORADO is designed to expose you to your best hiking self.

"We're incredibly excited to launch Hike Expo COLORADO and kick off our national tour right here in the beautiful state of Colorado," Vice-President, Gracie Moreno, shared. "This two-day event is packed with opportunities to connect, learn, and get inspired. We can't wait to welcome everyone to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center for an unforgettable experience!"

While the detailed agenda for both days and the full list of keynote speakers are still to be announced, attendees can expect a curated experience specifically designed for the hiker. Keep an eye on the official website for updates on the schedule, exhibitor list, and ticket information.

Event Details:

What: Hike Expo COLORADO – The World's Largest Hiking-Focused Event and National Tour Launch

When: May 15-16, 2026

Where: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Aurora, CO

More Info: Visit https://hikeexpocolorado.com/

Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this groundbreaking event. Stay tuned for more announcements and get ready to elevate your hiking adventures!

About Hike Expo:

Hike Expo is the premier hiking-focused showcase, now launching a national tour starting in Colorado, with confirmed future stops in California, Washington, and New York. Dedicated to bringing the best in hiking gear, education, and community to enthusiasts across the U.S., Hike Expo aims to inspire and equip adventurers of all levels.

Contact
Celeste Miranda
hello@hikeexpocolorado.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@hikeexpocolorado.com Email Verified
Tags:Hiking
Industry:Event
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

May 16, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share