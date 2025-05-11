Follow on Google News
Hike Expo Chooses Colorado for National Tour Launch
The first hike-specific expo to announce a tour of the United States
By: Tentai, LLC.
"Our seasoned events team is thrilled to launch the Hike Expo brand in Colorado," says Celeste Miranda, Producer of Hike Expo. "Hiking is the top rated outdoor activity in so many states, it's time it had its own stage."
Powered by HikeCulture Magazine, this game-changing event promises to redefine "hiking" with cutting-edge gear, innovative products, expert-led education, and a whole lot of fun. Whether you're a seasoned trailblazer or just starting to explore the great outdoors, Hike Expo COLORADO is your one-stop shop for everything hiking.
What to Expect at Hike Expo COLORADO:
Gear Up and Innovate: Discover the latest in hiking technology, from lightweight backpacks and durable boots to high-tech navigation systems. With over 100 exhibitors, you'll find everything you need for your next trek.
Learn from the Best: Engage in educational workshops and seminars covering topics like wilderness survival, trail navigation, and outdoor photography. While the full speaker lineup is still under wraps, expect presentations from renowned adventurers, explorers, and athletes. Over 16 speakers are anticipated!
Connect with the Community: Meet fellow hiking enthusiasts, share your passion, and explore new trails and destinations together. The expo anticipates a vibrant atmosphere with over 5000+ attendees over the two-day event.
Thrilling Interactive Experiences:
The Ultimate Hiking Hub: From essential gear to inspiring talks and community building, Hike Expo COLORADO is designed to expose you to your best hiking self.
"We're incredibly excited to launch Hike Expo COLORADO and kick off our national tour right here in the beautiful state of Colorado," Vice-President, Gracie Moreno, shared. "This two-day event is packed with opportunities to connect, learn, and get inspired. We can't wait to welcome everyone to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center for an unforgettable experience!"
While the detailed agenda for both days and the full list of keynote speakers are still to be announced, attendees can expect a curated experience specifically designed for the hiker. Keep an eye on the official website for updates on the schedule, exhibitor list, and ticket information.
Event Details:
What: Hike Expo COLORADO – The World's Largest Hiking-Focused Event and National Tour Launch
When: May 15-16, 2026
Where: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Aurora, CO
More Info: Visit https://hikeexpocolorado.com/
Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this groundbreaking event. Stay tuned for more announcements and get ready to elevate your hiking adventures!
About Hike Expo:
Hike Expo is the premier hiking-focused showcase, now launching a national tour starting in Colorado, with confirmed future stops in California, Washington, and New York. Dedicated to bringing the best in hiking gear, education, and community to enthusiasts across the U.S., Hike Expo aims to inspire and equip adventurers of all levels.
Contact
Celeste Miranda
hello@hikeexpocolorado.com
