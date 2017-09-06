News By Tag
Red Apple Technologies is Participating 37th GITEX Exhibition in Dubai
GITEX is a big name among Technology Enthusiastic people. Every year the GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK is observed in DUBAI.
It is needless to say that these technologies are already well founded in the western world where as most of the Asian Countries are still only having a very basic idea about these. Our motto is to reach more people through this tech summit and educate them with our expertise in the fields of
• IOT
• AR/VR Games
We are also looking forward to contributing our knowledge in the fields of 2D/3D Game Development and Design and a little in Mobile apps as well.
As the future market predictions say that these Augmented Reality and Virtual reality technologies are going to be a part of our everyday life, therefore, it is evident that these technologies are going to be in demand very soon. Knowing about these in advance can always be an edge. There would be times very soon when viewing things would almost similar to feel them. The gradual development of AR/VR techs is obtaining the powers to overwhelm our sensory organs to put us in an entirely different wcj world.
Observing the changing trends of industrial enterprise, we observed an interesting revolution in the Internet of things (IoT). Speaking for IOT, they are going to be the life line of our fast moving time. We are looking forward towards an era where we would be surrounded by smart gadgets which would be able to gauge our daily necessities, we would live in smart homes and would travel in smart cars. Our Cities would be smart enough to save time and give us ample comfort and security making our life a cake walk.
The most wonderful portion is that all these things can be brought to our finger tips literally through the concept of Mobility (Another forte of us).
According to source "2 years ago Tech Crunch predicted, "VR will be big, AR will be bigger and take longer." But with a year's figures – and wisdom – TC has reversed its predictions stating mobile AR could become the primary driver of a $108 billion VR/AR market by 2021." - by Gitex
We are having expert skills for AR & VR game development. At the event of GITEX Red Apple Technologies is going to show the excellent portfolio of AR & VR Games.
When we interact with you in a live environment, it would be convenient to answer your questions and help you understand these technologies. You may find us this year at GITEX 2017 ( Dubai), New Zabeel Hall, Stand No: H4-1, Dubai World Trade Centre.
Explore More: http://www.redappletech.com/
