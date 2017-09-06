 
News By Tag
* GITEX Week
* App & Game Development
* Internet of Thing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denton
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


Red Apple Technologies is Participating 37th GITEX Exhibition in Dubai

GITEX is a big name among Technology Enthusiastic people. Every year the GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK is observed in DUBAI.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
GITEX Week
App & Game Development
Internet of Thing

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Denton - Texas - US

DENTON, Texas - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- RED APPLE TECHNOLOGY is very proud to be able to participate in GITEX TECHNOLOGY WEEK 2017. Maintaining every year's tradition, this year too GITEX is focused on some futuristic technologies which are ready to take the Market by storm. The main focus would be on things like Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Internet Of Things (IOT).

It is needless to say that these technologies are already well founded in the western world where as most of the Asian Countries are still only having a very basic idea about these. Our motto is to reach more people through this tech summit and educate them with our expertise in the fields of

IOT
AR/VR Games

We are also looking forward to contributing our knowledge in the fields of 2D/3D Game Development and Design and a little in Mobile apps as well.

As the future market predictions say that these Augmented Reality and Virtual reality technologies are going to be a part of our everyday life, therefore, it is evident that these technologies are going to be in demand very soon. Knowing about these in advance can always be an edge. There would be times very soon when viewing things would almost similar to feel them. The gradual development of AR/VR techs is obtaining the powers to overwhelm our sensory organs to put us in an entirely different wcj world.

Observing the changing trends of industrial enterprise, we observed an interesting revolution in the Internet of things (IoT). Speaking for IOT, they are going to be the life line of our fast moving time. We are looking forward towards an era where we would be surrounded by smart gadgets which would be able to gauge our daily necessities, we would live in smart homes and would travel in smart cars. Our Cities would be smart enough to save time and give us ample comfort and security making our life a cake walk.

The most wonderful portion is that all these things can be brought to our finger tips literally through the concept of Mobility (Another forte of us).

According to source "2 years ago Tech Crunch predicted, "VR will be big, AR will be bigger and take longer." But with a year's figures – and wisdom – TC has reversed its predictions stating mobile AR could become the primary driver of a $108 billion VR/AR market by 2021." - by Gitex

We are having expert skills for AR & VR game development. At the event of GITEX Red Apple Technologies is going to show the excellent portfolio of AR & VR Games.

When we interact with you in a live environment, it would be convenient to answer your questions and help you understand these technologies. You may find us this year at GITEX 2017 ( Dubai), New Zabeel Hall, Stand No: H4-1, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Explore More: http://www.redappletech.com/gitex/

Contact
Red Apple Technologies
***@redappletech.com
End
Source:Red Apple Technologies
Email:***@redappletech.com Email Verified
Tags:GITEX Week, App & Game Development, Internet of Thing
Industry:Technology
Location:Denton - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Red Apple Technologies Pvt Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share